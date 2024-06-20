US sprinter Erriyon Knighton cleared for Paris Olympics following failed drug test

United States sprinter Erriyon Knighton has been cleared to compete at the Olympic Games after an independent arbitrator determined his failed drug test was “more likely than not” caused by contaminated meat.

Knighton, the 2023 World Championship 200m silver medalist, tested positive for a metabolite of trenbolone during an out-of-competition drug test on March 26 and was provisionally suspended on April 12, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said in a statement.

But the arbiter’s ruling that Knighton’s positive test was “more likely than not caused by consuming” contaminated meat clears the 20-year-old, whose 200m personal best of 19.49 seconds is the fifth-fastest time in history, to take part in the US Olympic Trials, which begin on June 21 in Oregon.

CNN has reached out to Knighton via the US Olympic Team for comment on the decision.

“We did what the rules require us to do in all positive cases,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said in the statement. “We can take comfort that justice was served and transparency as required by the rules was achieved.”

Trenbolone, which USADA said is “a known livestock growth promoter that is used legally in beef cattle produced in and exported to the United States,” is on the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Knighton became the youngest American since Jim Ryun in 1964 to make a US Olympic team when he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, according to AP, eventually finishing fourth in the 200m.

