US sprinter Bromell out of Olympics

Trayvon Bromell (right) competing in 2021 at the US Olympic trials (ANDY LYONS)

US sprinter Trayvon Bromell's dream of a third straight Olympic appearance is over after he was forced to withdraw from this month's US trials in Oregon due to injury.

Bromell, the 2016 world indoor 60m champion and a 100m bronze medallist at the 2015 and 2022 world championships, confirmed on Instagram that he would not be able to take part at the June 21-30 trials in Eugene.

"Hate that I will have to miss it but I have to listen to my body!" Bromell wrote.

"We will all be tested in life. Grateful God continues to give me the strength to fight. I will not give up!"

Entry lists for the 100m in Eugene show Bromell as scratched.

The 28-year-old from Florida was once regarded as the leading light of a new generation of US sprinters before his career was derailed by injuries.

A member of the 2016 and 2021 US Olympic teams, Bromell was hoping to qualify for a third games in a row in Eugene.

However his 2024 season was hit by a new injury during a race in Savona, Italy last month, when he crossed the finish line clutching his left thigh after pulling up suddenly at the 70m mark.

It is the latest misfortune to hit Bromell, who tore an Achilles during the 4x100m relay final at the 2016 Rio Olympics and needed to be helped off the track in a wheelchair.

He subsequently missed most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons before returning to form in time for the pandemic-delayed Olympics in Tokyo.

However despite arriving in Japan as one of the favorites for 100m gold, he ended up failing to qualify for the final.

