US sprint star Richardson misses 200m final at World trials

Rising sprint star Sha'Carri Richardson failed to reach the 200m final at the US World Championship trials on Sunday -- her last shot at an individual event after she crashed out of the 100m first round.

Richardson finished fifth in her semi in 22.47sec -- 10th fastest of the field.

NCAA collegiate champion Abby Steiner matched her world-leading performance of 21.80sec to lead the way into Sunday's final.

It's a disappointing finish to the trials for Richardson, who sprinted to an impressive victory at last year's US Olympic trials but saw her dream of Olympic gold in Tokyo end after she was suspended for testing positive for marijuana.

The men's 200m semi-finals shook out largely as expected -- reigning World Champion Noah Lyles clocking the top time of 19.81sec.

Erriyon Knighton won his semi in the second-quickest time of the day, 19.97sec while Fred Kerley, who clocked 9.76sec on the way to the 100m title on Friday, advanced with a time of 20.09.

Meanwhile, 100m world champion Christian Coleman didn't start, surrendering his chance of a 100-200 double attempt at Worlds in July.

