U.S. sports should learn from Europe's COVID-19 fan restrictions

There is no sense in our sports pretending the pandemic is over.

Europe, once again, sounds the alarm. The warning signs are there, just as they were in late winter and early spring, when it was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic months before the United States was. This time, too, European sports act as a bellwether.

The second wave of the pandemic has hit Europe, and many countries are returning to partial lockdowns to curb the resurgence. Measures are being taken in sports, as well. In some countries, professional soccer leagues had resumed letting some fans into the stadiums, albeit in drastically diminished numbers. Or they were planning to. But that is being dialed back almost everywhere.

European sports roll back fan attendance

The Dutch league had allowed some fans through its first three rounds of play — permitting less than a quarter of the usual capacity in stadiums. But on Monday, the prime minister of the Netherlands announced that stadiums would again close to fans for at least three weeks as the pandemic has roared back.

Spain’s La Liga planned to allow 30 percent of attendance and to reopen stadiums fully in January, but its Ministry of Health has reversed course and stadiums will remain empty for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the coronavirus protocols surrounding players and staffs are tighter than ever.

Barcelona and RC Celta play in an empty stadium on Thursday as Spain has not approved any fans to attend La Liga games in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) More

In England, the Premier League and the three professional tiers below had set Oct. 1 as the target date for 30 percent of fans to return. But the government has put that on hold.

Italy’s Serie A has allowed up to 1,000 spectators at its games. The nation hit so hard by the first wave is, so far, managing the second one capably, but soccer could be affected nonetheless. Not least because 12 Genoa players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Its Saturday game with Torino has been postponed, the first Italian game that’s been rescheduled since the league became Europe’s first to abandon play back in March.

The German Bundesliga has been allowing fans from the start of the season at 20 percent of regular capacity, although Bayern Munich had to wait an extra week. But a resurgence has put that into jeopardy. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has signaled a return to containment measures would be avoided even though Germany is, once again, faring relatively well.

“I am sure that life as we knew it will return, families will celebrate again, and clubs, theatres and soccer stadiums will be full again,” Merkel told the German parliament, indicating that such a time is still a ways into the future. “And what a joy this will be.”

In tennis, the French Open is allowing only 1,000 spectators a day.

European sports’ coronavirus strategy includes phased approach

What’s remarkable is that Europe is largely closing the gates to live sports even as the second wave doesn’t yet measure up to the first. Relatively, Europe is handling the pandemic much better than the United States is. Stateside, we are still very much in the first wave. Yet, fans have already returned to lots of stadiums.

Several college football programs are playing in front of fans. As of last week, 25 out of 32 NFL teams planned to allow reduced numbers of fans into their stadium at some point in the season. Five teams allowed fans into their home openers. Eight of the 16 scheduled games this weekend would have fans as well — including, originally, the Titans-Steelers game that was postponed. Most were opening their doors by the third home game. The Dallas Cowboys allowed a whopping 21,000 to their home opener, in spite of AT&T Stadium being an indoor facility that isn’t exactly made into an outdoor one just by an open roof. They intend to let even more fans in against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

