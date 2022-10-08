U.S. Soccer receives 3 more misconduct allegations after investigation release this week

The U.S. Soccer Federation said it received three new misconduct reports this week after the independent investigation into abuse and sexual misconduct within the NWSL was released, USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone told CNN on Friday night.

Cone did not provide specifics about the new allegations or cases, but said that both the U.S. Center for SafeSport and other authorities have been made aware.

“One of the great things to come out of this report is that it is encouraging more people to come forward,” Parlow Cone said on CNN.

“I’m also hoping that people do feel safe now to come forward or are … learning about where to come forward to report this because this is so important,” she added. “We’re not going to be able to root it out unless more brave people come forward to tell us.”

The independent investigation, which was run by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, found “systemic” and “heartbreaking” abuse throughout women’s soccer. The 319-page report revealed new allegations of verbal, emotional and sexual misconduct, and said that both the NWSL and the federation “failed” countless players.

“Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims," she wrote in the report. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalises verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

Half of NWSL coaches were either fired or resigned last season due to allegations. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler was ousted as the team’s chairman on Wednesday over his involvement with a former coach’s alleged abuse, and the Portland Thorns fired two executives for their involvement. Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself as a decision-maker with the club, too.

Plenty of players in the sport are calling for significant change and the removal of owners and others involved, including USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

“Society needs to change as well, and evolve, and to make it safer for women to come forward to complain about this in the workplace or on a team,” Parlow Cone said on CNN.

“This is going to be a long process. It’s not gonna be a quick fix.”