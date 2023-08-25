US SEC: Wells Fargo to pay $35 mln penalty settling excessive fees charges

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo has agreed to pay a $35 million civil penalty to settle U.S. charges that the company overcharged advisory fees, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

The SEC charged Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC for overcharging more than 10,900 investment advisory accounts more than $26.8 million in advisory fees, it said in a statement. Wells Fargo settled without admitting or denying the charges, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)