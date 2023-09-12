US Republicans ‘hold hostage’ HIV programme credited with saving 25 million lives

Experts say the key to controlling Aids is the assurance that infected people have a pill to take each day - Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

A small group of Republican senators are threatening to destroy one of their party’s greatest achievements – the renowned Pepfar HIV programme created by George W Bush.

One of the world’s biggest and most successful Aids initiatives, Pepfar is a testament to “caring conservatism”. It has pumped billions into tackling the HIV/Aids pandemic and is credited with saving some 25 million lives across the globe since its launch in 2003.

But now, Republicans are rallying against re-authorising the programme for the next five years, which has happened consistently since its inception, over concerns its funding is being used to indirectly support abortions in the developing world.

Criticism of Pepfar was first levelled by the conservative Heritage Foundation in a spring report and later amplified by Representative Christopher Smith of New Jersey, who chairs the US House Foreign Affairs subcommittee with jurisdiction over the programme’s funding.

Mr Smith, who describes himself as a pro-life Christian, has publicly claimed that President Biden has “hijacked” the programme “to promote abortion on demand” and asserted that action must happen to “protect life” in Africa and beyond.

Representative Christopher Smith, second from right, has publicly claimed that President Biden ‘hijacked’ the programme in order to promote abortion - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Robinson Ogwang, who sits on the board of The Aids Support Organization, a Pepfar partner in Uganda, said that any claims that the programme is linked to abortion are “completely false without evidence”.

“In Uganda, the focus is the attainment of a generation free from HIV and Aids,” he added. “Pepfar cooperative agreements and programmes are highly regulated with the highest compliance standards.”

Nobel prize winners have warned that any form of disruption to the initiative will have dire symbolic and practical consequences.

“Pepfar is among the most significant and successful public health programmes in history; the proposed suspension would cost many lives, damage health systems, and undermine America’s reputation around the world,” said Prof Harold Varmus, Nobel-prize winner for his discovery of cancer genes and a past-director of the US National Institutes of Health.

The initiative has been treasured by medical professionals and applauded by world leaders since its creation in 2003.

It is the world’s largest programme dedicated to a single disease, securing America’s position as a leader in global health.

‘Politics gone amok in the United States’

In the last 20 years, Pepfar has spent in excess of $100 billion across more than 50 countries, distributing medicine to treat and prevent HIV, collecting data to prevent another global crisis, and working with local partners in the countries hit hardest.

It has been one of the few government initiatives to enjoy bipartisan support in the US and many of those who urged the passage of the initial $15 billion expenditure were conservative Republicans or Christian evangelicals.

The Biden administration has made clear its intentions to continue funding the programme for a further five years without any policy restrictions.

However, abortion activists and Republicans are pushing for a one-year authorisation that adds explicit abortion restrictions, blocking funding to any groups that even discuss or financially support other organisations that provide abortion.

Travis Weber, vice president for policy and government affairs at Family Research Council, an evangelical activist group and think-tank, told a podcast in July that anyone “who wants to be pro-life in their political voting record” must stop Pepfar from passing unamended.

Sixteen-year-old Idah Musimbi, who contracted HIV at birth and lives with her grandparents and cousins in Nairobi's Kawangware slum, takes her PEPFAR-supplied anti-retrovirals pills - Brian Inganga/AP

Mitchell Warren, Executive Director of Aids Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, an international non-governmental organisation working on HIV prevention, said that the attack on the initiative is “unconscionable and reflects politics gone amok in the United States”.

“To see it being held hostage by just a few members of Congress, who are providing disinformation and unfounded accusations to really hold a programme hostage to a political agenda, is unconscionable,” he added.

Experts told the Telegraph that anything less than a five-year authorisation would hinder the stability and effectiveness of Pepfar.

A shorter extension also leaves the programme vulnerable to further amendments in the event a Republican returns to the White House in 2025.

“It sends messages out to the communities that we seek to serve and governments that are hosting Pepfar programmes, that when we don’t know if we’re going to be there next year. It’s going to force us all to take our eyes off the prize of delivering results,” said Mr Warren.

Aids: the pandemic that never went away

Without the certainty of Pepfar’s future, it is likely local partners cut back on strategic interventions and new treatments, like long-lasting injections to protect people from HIV, which have been touted as “revolutionary”.

Experts say that the key to controlling Aids is the assurance that infected people have a pill to take each day. Without that, the virus could quickly come back.

“About 20 million lives might be lost in the coming years,” the head of Pepfar, John Nkengasong, told the Associated Press earlier this week. “The fragile gains that we’ve achieved will be lost.”

Those most likely to suffer hardest in the eventuality that the initiative is curtailed or suspended are young mothers, babies and marginalised communities, experts say.

Mr Warren said: “If you are a young woman who is pregnant in Nairobi, Kenya, or a young gay man in Johannesburg, South Africa, you will be hurting the most from a decision made by a handful of members of the United States Congress. And that is so, so tragic.”

