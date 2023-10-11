US refuses to rule out tougher sanctions on Iran following ‘barbaric’ Hamas attack on Israel

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said: ‘I wouldn’t take anything off the table in terms of future possible actions’ - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The US could impose additional sanctions against Iran in the wake of a deadly Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, the country’s Treasury Secretary has said.

Janet Yellen said nothing was “off the table” if officials determined that Tehran played a direct role in the “barbaric” attack that killed and wounded thousands of civilians, including women and children.

Ms Yellen said the Biden administration was looking for ways to “tighten sanctions” against Iran and terrorist organisations backed by the country as officials continue to hunt for evidence of Tehran’s role in the attack.

Ms Yellen also did not rule out reversing a decision to unfreeze $6bn (£4.8bn) in Iranian oil proceeds, which was approved as part of a prisoner swap that saw the release of five American hostages last month.

Iran has been bankrolling Hamas for years, providing tens of millions of pounds worth of weapons that have been smuggled into Gaza. Officials are now investigating theories that the country played a role in helping to plan last weekend’s deadly terrorist attack.

Initial US intelligence reports suggest Iranian leaders were surprised by the attacks, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the reports.

Republicans have criticised the Biden administration for not taking a tougher stance against Iran, even linking the prisoner swap deal to financing of the Hamas attack.

Ms Yellen said the funds, which have been transferred from South Korea to Qatar, had “not been touched” since the deal was brokered last month.

She told reporters on the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund event in Marrakech: “We have not in any way relaxed our sanctions on Iranian oil. And we have sanctions on Hamas, on Hezbollah, and this is something that we have been constantly looking at and using information as it becomes available to tighten sanctions. We will continue to do that.”

Asked if the US was prepared to impose further sanctions against Iran, including reversing the agreement to release the $6bn in Iranian oil proceeds, the US Treasury Secretary said: “I wouldn’t take anything off the table in terms of future possible actions”.

Sanam Vakil, head of the Middle East and North Africa programme at Chatham House, said: “What the Biden administration could do is increase enforcement [of sanctions].”

Before Saturday’s attack, the US had relaxed enforcement of sanctions as the Biden administration sought to negotiate with Iran around its nuclear programme.

Mr Vakil said: “There is nothing in writing, but there is an informal agreement where Iran will roll back its [nuclear] enrichment in exchange” for a degree of leniency.

This stance may now be reversed. Such steps would put extra pressure on the Iranian regime and economy, which have been supported by oil sales. However, it would also risk pushing up global oil prices.

Ms Yellen also said the situation in Israel posed “additional concerns” for the global economic recovery, including higher inflation.

She said: “At this stage we’re focused on human beings that have been affected by these barbaric attacks on Israel. And while we’re monitoring potential economic impacts from the crisis I’m not really thinking of that as a major driver of global economic outlook.”

She added that a “soft landing” for the global economy was still the most likely scenario even taking the latest economic turbulence into account.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated since 2018, when former US President Donald Trump pulled out of a global deal that saw Tehran scale back its nuclear programme in exchange for relaxing economic sanctions.

Mr Trump reimposed harsh sanctions that threatened to punish anyone buying crude oil from the country.

The Biden administration has introduced further sanctions as part of a crackdown on a rise in illicit trade.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US was investigating the possibility of an Iranian link to the Hamas attack.

He said: “We are talking to our Israeli counterparts on a daily basis about this question. We are looking back through our intelligence holdings to see if we have any further information.”