US Property firm & former PSG player consider bid for Red Star FC

Bloomberg has named the first potential candidate to buy Ligue 2 side Red Star FC off struggling owners 777 Partners. US-based property investment company Todd Interests are reportedly weighing up a move for the Paris suburb side and are said to be collaborating with former PSG and France forward Péguy Luyindula on the deal. Talks are set to take place next week in Paris over a deal between the two US firms.

Following a multitude of court cases and allegations of fraud, 777 Partners are now reportedly looking to sell their club assets after restructuring specialists were called in just before the Florida-based firm failed in their bid to take over Premier League side Everton.

Shawn Todd heads the Dallas-based firm who are interested in buying the five-time Coupe de France winners. He, along with his sons and partners Patrick Todd and Philip Todd, specialise mainly in the investment of distressed property assets in the local area and the construction of luxury apartments.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Shawn Todd declined to comment on any potential bid, but said he would be in Paris next week. “Many of these young men and women live within a few kilometers of Red Star, its stadium and its headquarters,” Todd told Bloomberg financial journalist David Hellier. “How wonderful it would be for these young men to be a part of the greatest and oldest Parisian club in history, Red Star.”

🚨🚨 La société immobilière américaine Todd Interests envisage de racheter le Red Star. Les pourparlers devraient avoir lieu la semaine prochaine selon Bloomberg.



L'ancien joueur du PSG Péguy Luyindula serait impliqué. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/VTBZDd9rT7 — George Boxall (@georgeboxall22) June 19, 2024

Former PSG striker Péguy Luyindula could be involved

The Todd family are reportedly looking at working with former Paris Saint-Germain striker and France international Péguy Luyindula, who was previously involved in failed takeover bids of third tier sides US Orléans and FC Rouen. Luyindula previously had a six-month spell as sporting director at FC Dijon in the 2020-2021 season, when Les Rouges finished 20th in Ligue 1 and were relegated to the second tier.

Red Star were promoted to Ligue 2 as champions of the Championnat National last season, but have been the site of protest against multi-club ownership. News of 777’s takeover was greeted with the abandonment of a third tier fixture back in 2022. With the recent spout of allegations and revelations against the investment firm, supporters once again mobilised this summer with protests against multi-ownership and 777 Partners.

Photo Credit: Florian Robert – Furopics

GFFN | George Boxall