Schauffele shoots superb 62 with Scheffler and McIlroy in the mix

Rory McIlroy (pictured) is four shots off the lead after round one - Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is craving for deja vu to be the order of his week at this 106th USPGA Championship and even this early in proceedings the prospects appear that he could be drowning in the glorious stuff come Sunday.

First off, there is the fact that the most recent of his four major titles came here at Valhalla, 10 years ago, and the same as then, McIlroy started with a six-under 65 in Thursday’s first round. The world No 2 did not drive well, but his scrambling verged on the otherworldly and if his renowned long game reverts to type other the next three days, his rivals should truly be worried.

Secondly, the pacesetter happens to be Xander Schauffele and it was the American who McIlroy chased down in brutal fashion last week to win at another of his favourite stamping grounds, Quail Hollow.

Schauffele made history here by becoming the first male golfer to shoot two 62s in the majors, having also equalled the lowest round in the Big Four at last year’s US Open. There have only been four 62s in the 164 years of the majors Schauffele, the world No 3, has two of them.

And thirdly, the last time McIlroy’s personal life dominated the headlines like this, he happened to win that week.

McIlroy once again declined to discuss the divorce papers that were filed on Monday, but despite any unease felt by observers, it is almost impossible not to hark back to the 2014 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth when he broke up with former tennis world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki after the wedding invites had been sent out and somehow managed to block out that personal turmoil and the resulting publicity to prevail at Wentworth.

“It’s always nice to be inside the ropes,” McIlroy replied when asked on Thursday if it was nice to be able to concentrate on golf, before batting away the follow-up about his ability to compartmentalise. “I’m happy to be here.”

The Kentucky crowd were delighted to have him, as they turned out in huge numbers and with rousing voice. Tiger Woods was in the group immediately ahead of McIlroy and although his one-over 72 finished in dispiriting style - with two three-putt bogeys - the 2000 winner here produced enough short-game quality to suggest he could survive the cut.

However, apart from the juicy rough, these were benign conditions following the rains earlier in the week. Valhalla is long and the putting surfaces are small, but it does not matter. Give these guys soft greens and the contest invariably turns into a birdie-fest, regardless how mischievously the organisers try to tuck the pins.

“The greens are really, really soft,” McIlroy said. “So second shots are easier and chip shots are easier. It’s just a little less challenging at the minute. I could see the greens getting a touch firmer, but I still think it’s going to be pretty low scoring.”

McIlroy was pleased with his score, but not with his ball-striking. “I sort of felt like it was pretty scrappy for the most part,” he said. “I don’t really feel like I left many out there.”

Indeed, it was the opposite. There was a chip in on the sixth - his 15th hole of the morning after starting on the 10th - and so many ups-and-downs. After birdieing the 10th and 13th, he bogeyed the 17th and found the water off the tee on the par-five 18th. But he saved par after hitting his fourth from 120 yards to seven feet. “That was huge,” he said. McIlroy played the front nine in four-under, with three birdies in a row from fifth (his 14th). “I got a lot out of my game today and am pleased with that score,” he said.

Of course, McIlroy will be impressed by Schauffele’s record-breaking effort - his nine-under magnificence was the lowest ever in the USPGA - but the chase will not worry him. Not after McIlroy turned a four-shot deficit into a five-shot win against Schauffele at Quail Hollow. HE is earning a reputation for not being able to finish off tournaments TGAR he apparently has in his grasp.

Since his last win two years ago, Schauffele has compiled 21 top 10s, including nine this year. He is a fine run of form and trying to make his failure to add to his trophy cabinet his driving force. “Not winning makes you want to win more, as weird as that is” he said. “For me, at least,

I react to it, and I want it more and more and more, and it makes me want to work harder and harder and harder.”

Schauffele, who also started on the 10th, went out in five-under and kept his foot down coming in. Mr 62 was delighted but also determined not to get ahead of himself.

“It feels great,” Schauffele said. “It’s just day one but if someone had said I was going to shoot nine-under I would certainly have taken it. I’ve been playing some really good golf, having a lot of close calls, so me and my team say why not keep chugging along? I’m very happy with the way I played but I can’t really think much more about it, just got to go and tee it up again tomorrow.”

Despite his heroics, Schauffele, the reigning Olympic champion, is only three clear of compatriots Tony Finau and Sagith Theegala, with Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre alongside McIlroy after his own 66. Defending champion Brooks Koepka is one further back.

There is some deja vu McIlroy will be desperate to avoid. In his last five tournaments Scottie Scheffler has win four times - including last month’s Masters - and finished runner-up in the other.

The world No 1 took three weeks off because of the birth of his and wife Meredith’s first baby, Bennett, but resumed in spectacular style when holing his second shot from 167 yards from the fairway for an eagle on the first. The roars of astonishment reverberated across Kentucky. He eventually carded a four-under 67. Scheffler eventually carded a four-under 67.

Full leaderboard from Valhalla

12:46 AM BST

Back tomorrow

Thank you for following our live blog on day one of the US PGA Championship. We will be back tomorrow for day two.

12:42 AM BST

Scheffler shoots four-under 67

Scheffler chips onto the green with a chance to go to -5 but it misses to the right. He settles for a par and finishes on four-under.

Clark was just over the back of the green in two but his third goes past the hole and that will not be an easy birdie putt. He cannot sink it as it slides past the left and he finishes on even-par.

Harman has a lengthy putt for par but it comes up well short. His par putt misses and that bogey drops him to +1.

12:31 AM BST

Scheffler comes up short on the last

The world number one is now coming up the 18th but his second to the par five is under-hit and comes up short. That may not be the easiest shot coming up for Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler (pictured) coming up the last - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

12:29 AM BST

Rahm finishes under par

It has been a tough day for Jon Rahm but somehow a birdie on the last gives him a one-under 70. Playing alongside him is Cam Young, who sinks his birdie putt on the last to finish on -2.

Jon Rahm (pictured) finishes on one-under - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

12:22 AM BST

Birdie for Harman

Brian Harman has just moved to even-par with a birdie on 17. Scottie Scheffler pars so stays at -4. After missing to the right of the green, Clark duffed his initial chip so has to settle for a bogey to drop to even-par.

12:20 AM BST

Double bogey for Mickelson

Phil has not ended his first round in good fashion on the last with a double bogey. He finishes on +3.

Playing in the same group is Fitzpatrick, who moves to -2 with a birdie on the last.

Phil Mickelson (pictured) has a mare on the last - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

12:19 AM BST

Morikawa ends on -5

Morikawa’s eagle putt on 18 slides just past the hole so he will settle for a birdie to move to five-under-par to finish his first round.

Collin Morikawa (pictured) has had a strong opening round at Valhalla - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Thomas Detry has also just completed his first round on five-under.

12:17 AM BST

Scheffler in the bunker

On 17 Scheffler hits a bunker off his tee and therefore comes up just short of the green with his second, which is what he would have expected. Clark is also in the bunker and he misses to the right of the green.

Up on 18 Mickelson is having a mare.

12:13 AM BST

Mickelson in the drink, Morikawa on the green on 18

Coming up the last Phil Mickelson has found the water so will struggle to make par. Whereas Collin Morikawa has played a sensational second shot set up an outside opportunity for eagle.

12:08 AM BST

Rich Beem on Sky

“Schauffele’s 62 was remarkable. “I thought someone was going to post a decent number but never in a million years did I think 62 was out there. It was otherworldly. “The hard thing about this golf course is the sheer length you have to hit it off the tee. If you are not flying it 300 yards, you are not going to do well.”

12:06 AM BST

Rahm sinks birdie putt

He has had a frustrating day but that is a terrific lengthy putt from Jon Rahm. He birdies the 17th to move to even-par.

12:03 AM BST

Scheffler remains at -4

Scheffler showed a bit of frustration, which is very unlike him, as his second shot on 16 came up short of the green but his chip on gives him a good chance of saving par, which he does.

Up on 18 Tom Kim has missed the chance to move to six-under-par but he finishes his first round on -5.

11:53 PM BST

Frustrated Rahm

It has not been Jon Rahm’s day today; he is currently one-over and he has just hurled his club in frustration. Most people who have played golf will understand those feelings and maybe have done the same thing! Rahm does save par though on 16.

11:43 PM BST

Birdie for Scheffler

Just after he dropped a shot on 14, Scottie Scheffler bounces back with a birdie on 15 to move to four-under-par.

Scottie Scheffler (pictured) is five shots currently off leader Xander Schauffele - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

11:41 PM BST

Kim up to -5

A birdie on his penultimate hole of the day brings Tom Kim back up to five-under-par. A strong day from the South Korean.

Tom Kim (pictured) five-under in his first round - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Meanwhile on 16 a birdie from Matt Fitzpatrick takes him into the red on one-under-par. Tom Hoge has just finished his round on five-under-par and a share of fourth place.

11:38 PM BST

Lowry finishes at -2

Irishman Shane Lowry has just finished up his first round on two-under-par. Solid opening round from Lowry.

11:35 PM BST

Hoge up to -5

American Tom Hoge is having a strong round and is currently five-under-par. His last hole will be the ninth after back-to-back birdies at seven and eight.

11:30 PM BST

Bogey for Scheffler

The world number one finds the green on the par-three 14th but his birdie attempt comes up a fair way short. That leaves him a tricky par putt, which he pushes to the right. That three-putt drops Scheffler to -3.

11:16 PM BST

Scheffler moves to -4

Not long after we saw a superb iron shot from Jon Rahm on the 13th, Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler do the same. Clark misses his birdie putt but Scheffler takes his chance to move to four-under.

Up on 14 Rahm has made back-to-back birdies now to move to one-over-par.

11:06 PM BST

Morikawa and Mickelson birdie 14

It has been a tough hole today but Phil Mickelson sinks a long birdie putt on the 14th to move to one-under-par. Collin Morikawa also lands his birdie putt as he moves now to four-under-par, with the American on a charge at the moment.

10:56 PM BST

Nearly an eagle for Rahm

It has not been his day but that was nearly sensational from Jon Rahm. At the picturesque 13th he sends it beyond the pin and spins it back. It goes so close but just evades the hole. It will be a simple birdie putt though for the Spaniard.

Up on 14 Tom Kim found himself in a bit of strife off the tee and pays the price as he drops a shot to -4.

10:54 PM BST

Morikawa to -3

Back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 have moved Collin Morikawa up the leaderboard onto three-under-par.

10:43 PM BST

Clark in trouble

On the 11th, Wyndham Clark is in strife. Like Jon Rahm not so long ago, he misses to the left into some thick rough. He duffs his first shot but his second is much better. He drops a shot to one-under-par.

Scheffler’s tee shot landed in the middle of the green but he cannot land his birdie putt. He remains at -3.

10:40 PM BST

Kim to five-under

Tom Kim is having a great round so far. He is through 13 holes, birdied five and is yet to register a bogey. He is now in a tie for fourth on five-under, four shots off Xander Schauffele.

Tom Kim (pictured) up to five-under-par - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

10:36 PM BST

Morikawa to -2

After being two-over through his first five holes today, Collin Morikawa is now two-under-par as he heads to the 13th.

10:31 PM BST

Drop shot from Rahm

Just as Jon Rahm had made up a shot at the start of his back nine, he has dropped that shot on 11. It all stems from the tee shot, which missed to the left and gave him a tough second shot from the rough. That left him with a tricky putt for par that came up just short, which means he drops back to three-over-par.

10:29 PM BST

Scheffler misses chance to move to -4

Scheffler has a great chance to move to four-under-par but his putt misses to the right.

Clark’s birdie putt narrowly misses to the left so he remains at -2

10:14 PM BST

Birdie for Rahm

It has been a better start to Jon Rahm’s back nine compared to the front. A birdie on the par-five 10th takes him to two-over-par. Playing alongside Rahm is Cam Young, who is up to -2.

Jon Rahm (pictured) starting to turn things around after a poor start - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

10:07 PM BST

Scheffler, Clark, Harman hitting the turn

On the ninth green Scheffler nearly sinks a long birdie attempt but he has to settle for par to remain at -3.

Up on 10 Mickelson has just birdied to reach even-par. Meanwhile on the second Thomas Detry has just birdied to move to -5 after 11 holes in a tie for fourth.

09:52 PM BST

Birdie for Clark

It may have been a slow start from the 2023 US Open champion but Wyndham Clark has reached the turn on two-under-par.

09:43 PM BST

Birdie for Fitzpatrick

Matthew Fitzpatrick has just completed the first half of his opening round and a birdie brings him to even-par.

09:40 PM BST

More shots gained on the seventh

Harman’s second on the par-five fifth misses to the right and he ends up in the rough. There is a discussion for quite some time as his ball lands right next to some cables that cannot be moved. It looks live a very tricky shot but his chip is delightful, coming up just short of the hole. It is an easy putt for birdie for Harman, who is now +2.

Scheffler’s initial putt for eagle leaves him with around six feet for birdie, which he takes to move to -3. Clark sinks his birdie putt to move into the red for the first time today on -1.

09:24 PM BST

Finally something positive for Rahm

It has been a dreadful start for the 2023 Masters champion but finally some respite. The seventh, as it has done for a lot of players, provides him with a chance to get a shot back and he takes it with a birdie to move to +3.

It has been a miserable start for Jon Rahm (right) - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

09:22 PM BST

The thoughts of Robert MacIntyre

“It’s no secret I’ve been living in America and its been tough. It’s not like Oban. When I’m in America, it’s just me and my girlfriend and it’s difficult when we’re both so close to family and friends. “I got three weeks at home and hardly touched the golf clubs, done some stupid stuff and just enjoyed myself. “When I can be around friends, family, people closest to me, people that actually care about me, they speak to me as Bob the human rather than Bob the golfer. “I think that’s when I’m at my happiest, when I’m not talking about golf, golf, golf. Life is actually more important than what I’m doing out here.”

Robert MacIntyre hit a five-under 66 for his opening round - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

09:11 PM BST

Eagle for Fitzpatrick

We have seen a few eagles at the par-five seventh and Matt Fitzpatrick is the latest to do so. He really needed that as he now moves to +1. In the same group Morikawa registers a birdie and he goes to even-par. Mickelson also birdies and he is now +2.

09:06 PM BST

Bogey for Harman

It has not been the best of starts for 2023 Open champion Brian Harman, who is now two-over after a bogey on the sixth. Scheffler has made par as did Clark.

08:55 PM BST

Weather change

Rain is starting to fall at Valhalla, although it is not expected to last too long.

Rain starts to fall at Valhalla - Matt York/AP

08:53 PM BST

More misery for Rahm

Jon Rahm’s problems are mounting. He misses the green on the par-four sixth and ends up in some thick rough. He cannot land the par putt and registers another bogey to drop to +4.

08:43 PM BST

Scheffler bogey

First drop shot from the world number one today. His par putt on the fifth narrowly misses and he drops to two-under-par.

08:34 PM BST

Another dropped shot from Rahm

Jon Rahm is having a horror show. Like on the fourth, he leaves himself a tricky par putt which once again he misses. He is now +3 and unsurprisingly he does not look like a happy bunny at the moment.

It has been a terrible start from Jon Rahm (pictured) - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

08:23 PM BST

Scheffler to -3

Scheffler’s putt on the fourth just drops on the left edge of the hole and that birdie moves him to three-under-par through just four holes. Maybe Xander Schauffele’s -9 is under threat.

Clark sinks his birdie putt and he moves back to even par.

Scottie Scheffler (left) is three-under through four holes - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

08:15 PM BST

Bogey for Rahm

It has not been a pleasant start for Jon Rahm and a bogey at four drops him to two-over-par. He will be very annoyed with that three-putt on the fourth as he left his birdie putt well short and then missed the par putt.

08:08 PM BST

Par for Scottie

Scheffler’s bunker shot is pretty darn good and it leaves him with a very short par putt, which he sinks to stay at -2. Wyndham Clark’s tee shot gives a good chance of a birdie, but it just slides by. He remains at one-over.

World number one Scottie Scheffler (pictured) has made a strong start - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

08:00 PM BST

Scheffler human after all?

After a par on the second, Scheffler has found the bunker on the par-three third, which will leave him with a tough up-and-down for par. Knowing Scheffler, he will probably make a birdie from the bunker!

07:57 PM BST

Everyone under way

The final group of Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery and S.H. Kim have just got their first rounds going.

07:52 PM BST

Trouble at the second

Bogeys and double bogeys aplenty for the Morikawa, Mickelson and Fitzpatrick group. Bogey for Morikawa and doubles for the other two.

07:46 PM BST

Bogey for Rahm

It has not been the tidiest of starts from Jon Rahm and a bogey at the second drops him to one-over-par.

Jon Rahm (pictured) has had a tough start to his opening round - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

07:45 PM BST

Eagle for Molinari

On the 13th Francesco Molinari has just landed an eagle to move into the red on one-under-par.

07:35 PM BST

Scheffler eagles first

What was I just saying? It has been a brilliant start to 2024 for Scheffler and what a way to start his US PGA Championship. From the fairway he sinks it into the hole for an opening eagle. He has the honour of walking up the fairway and just plucking the ball from the hole. Ominous?

HELLO SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER 🤩



Scottie Scheffler holes out for EAGLE in his first hole of the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/GECBT2CZbt — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 16, 2024

07:26 PM BST

Blockbuster group getting going

Here comes a fairly high-profile group. Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman. 2023 US Open champion Clark misses the fairway to the left by quite some way and he could be in some trouble with his second shot. Leftie Harman finds the fairway with a beautiful opening drive. What a start to 2024 it has been for Scheffler. He won the Players’ Championship, put on the green jacket for the second time and became a dad for the first time recently. His drive ends up in the fairway near Harman’s.

07:20 PM BST

Finau finishes on -6

Tony Finau has a long putt on nine, his last hole of the day, for birdie but it does not drop. He has to settle for a par and he finishes up with a six-under round of 65.

Sahith Theegala does manage to land his lengthy birdie putt and he joins Finau on -6.

Sahith Theegala (pictured) finishes on -6 - Sue Ogrocki/AP

07:18 PM BST

Bryson imitating Brooks

DeChambeau is copying Koepka as he follows up an eagle on seven with a birdie at eight. Bryson is now -3 with one hole to play.

07:14 PM BST

Koepka, Spieth finish

Defending champion Brooks Koepka finishes with a par to finish on four-under but Jordan Spieth bogeys the last to end up on -2. Max Homa was the final member of that group and a par leaves him on three-under after his first round.

On the first Jon Rahm is just getting his opening round under way.

Now on the tee, Jon Rahm! ⛳ pic.twitter.com/O93Xp3SHJC — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 16, 2024

07:05 PM BST

Eagle for DeChambeau

Bryon DeChambeau has just copied Brooks Koepka on the seventh by claiming an eagle to move to two-under-par with two holes remaining.

ON THE MONEY 🎯



Bryson DeChambeau for eagle! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Gz24VikAGQ — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

Up on eight Sahith Theegala has just made back-to-back birdies to move to five-under-par. Robert MacIntyre narrowly misses out on a birdie on 18 to finish on -5 himself.

07:03 PM BST

Former champions tee off

Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa, who are previous winners of this major, have just got their opening rounds under way from the first tee. Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is playing alongside them. Both Mickelson and Fitzpatrick miss the fairway to the left.

07:02 PM BST

Tiger Woods speaking to Sky

“I’m getting stronger for sure. It’s just that I just don’t play a whole lot of competitive rounds. I haven’t played since the Masters. So it’s a little bit different than being at home and playing a flat Florida course. “It took me probably three holes to get back into competitive flow again and get a feel for hitting the ball out there in competition, adrenaline, temperatures, green speeds. These are all things that normally I adjust to very quickly, and it just took me a few holes to get into it. “The whole idea is get to the weekend so that you can participate and have a chance to win. I’ve been on the cut number and have won tournaments, or I’ve been ahead and leading tournaments and I’ve won tournaments. But you have to get to the weekend in order to win a golf tournament. “I think that I’ve made a few cuts in a row, what was it, 140-some odd. So you have to just grind it out. It’s a marathon. Major championships are a long grind. It’s just plotting along. It’s not a sprint. It’s just a grind.”

Tiger Woods (pictured) finished up on one-over-par - Andy Lyons/Getty Images

06:59 PM BST

Rory McIlroy speaking to Sky

“I rode my luck a little bit. “I hope I can drive it like Rory in 2014 over the next few days as I didn’t drive it very well today. My fairway woods were okay. “My scrambling and iron play is coming together so if I can do all that and hit fairways I am feeling pretty good.”

06:54 PM BST

Koepka on a roll

The defending champion is certainly ending his opening round on fire. After his eagle on seven, he birdies eight to move to four-under-par with just the one hole remaining.

Brooks Koepka (far right) is looking to defend his crown this week - Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

06:43 PM BST

Eagle for Koepka

Defending champion Brooks Koepka has just made eagle on the seventh to move to three-under-par with two holes remaining.

Locked in 🔒



Brooks Koepka eagles the seventh to move to -3. pic.twitter.com/xxBKUjKvjl — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 16, 2024

Cam Smith, despite going into the water, managed to save his par. That is some save!

06:42 PM BST

Leader Xander Schauffele speaking to Sky

“It’s a great start. I have three more rounds to play. We kind of got put on the clock actually making the turn off the back nine and I kind of got in a rhythm and got the ball rolling. “Putting yourself in the position helps. I started working with Chris [Como] last December and he has cleaned up my swing which has been very helpful.”

Xander Schauffele (pictured) ties the record for the lowest round in major championship history - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

06:35 PM BST

McIlroy finishes on -5

Rory cannot sink his lengthy birdie putt on his final hole of the day and has to settle for a par. He finishes his first round on five-under-par and he will be pretty happy with his efforts on day one, although he would prefer to be closer to leader Schauffele.

Rory McIlroy (pictured) finishes round one on -5 - Matt York/AP

06:32 PM BST

Smith plays out of the water

I was not expecting to see that. Cam Smith has taken off his shoes and rolled up his trousers to play from the water on eight. It is his second on the par-five and he gets back onto the fairway. Fair play.

06:26 PM BST

Bogey on the last for Tiger

Woods’ second shot is on the green but a long way from the hole. His birdie effort comes up a long way short. Tiger always used to say the ball can never drop if it does not reach the hole, but he did not follow his own advice there. His par effort slides just past the hole and he drops a shot on his final hole of the day. He finishes with an one-over round of 72.

06:24 PM BST

Not quite for Rory

McIlroy comes close on his penultimate hole of the day to a birdie but it does not quite turn enough and he has to settle for a par. He remains at five-under-par with one hole remaining, the ninth.

06:13 PM BST

Birdie for Rory

McIlroy did land the birdie putt on seven to move to five-under-par with two holes remaining, four shots off Schauffele.

06:12 PM BST

Schauffele finishes on -9

Xander cannot quite land that lengthy putt and has to settle for par. He finishes on -9 for a brilliant round of 62, the tied lowest round in major championship history. It is the best round in PGA Championship and he can be delighted with his opening round.

It's been a sensational day of golf from this man! 👏



Xander Schauffele cards the FIRST EVER 62 at the PGA Championship ⛳🏅 pic.twitter.com/NdoqPhO0ij — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 16, 2024

06:09 PM BST

Live from Valhalla

It doesn’t matter if the course is long, or in the greens are small and the rough is juicy. If the greens are soft, which they are, then these guys will shoot low scores. There is more rain forecast over the next few days. More records could be broken

06:07 PM BST

Sublime from Rory

That is fantastic from Rory on the seventh, his 15th hole of the day. His chip onto the green gets him to within four feet and a chance to move to -5.

Up on the ninth Schauffele has a 3-footer for major history. Will he do it?

06:05 PM BST

Schauffele up the last

Our leader is making his way up his final fairway of the day. He needs a birdie to set a new record of the best round ever at a major. His second has landed on the green but it will be a long putt for birdie.

Back on the previous hole Woods could not land his par putt so drops back to even par.

06:04 PM BST

Incoming dropped shot for Tiger?

Woods’ tee shot on eight lands on the green but a long way from the hole. His birdie putt is not a great one, as it goes way past the pin, which will leave a tough putt back for par.

05:56 PM BST

Birdie for Tiger

Up on the par-five seventh, Woods lands a birdie putt to move into the red on one-under.

Tiger (pictured) into the red - Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Meanwhile Tony Finau has just made birdie on the fourth to move to -6, three shots of Schauffele.

05:49 PM BST

McIlroy to -4

Brilliant shot from Rory. He just misses the green at the sixth and is lucky to avoid the bunker. His chip is sublime and rolls in for the birdie as the Northern Irishman moves to four-under-par.

You won't want to miss this chip-in birdie from McIlroy 😍 pic.twitter.com/BfvJ1SDBvw — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 16, 2024

Justin Thomas has just landed his fourth birdie in five holes to move to -2.

05:48 PM BST

Schauffele gets out of trouble

On his penultimate hole of the day, Schauffele overshoots the par-three eighth. But his chip is delightful and nearly rolls in so he saves his par to remain at -9.

05:42 PM BST

Schauffele to -9

Our leader has just moved to nine-under-par after a birdie at the par-five seventh. He is now four shots clear at the top of the leaderboard. He played well for the first three rounds at Wells Fargo last week only to be thwarted by an on-fire Rory McIlroy. Schauffele is still looking for his maiden major and has made a terrific start today in his quest for his first. Two holes remaining in his first round.

Xander Schauffele (pictured) up to nine-under-par - Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

05:39 PM BST

Birdie for Rory

Up on the par-four fifth hole, McIlroy has just made birdie to move to three-under-par.

On the third Tyrell Hatton comes so close to a hole-in-one but has to settle for a birdie to move to -1 through 12 holes.

05:25 PM BST

Selected tee times

Here are some of the groups yet to tee off to keep an eye out for (add ten minutes due to earlier delay):

6:18pm: Jason Day (Aus), Shane Lowry (Ire), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

6:51pm: Collin Morikawa (US), Phil Mickelson (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

7:02pm: Rickie Fowler (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Cameron Young (US)

7:13pm: Wyndham Clark (US), Brian Harman (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

05:12 PM BST

Still to come

Thank you Dan. I will take you all the way until the end of day one, into the early hours of our morning here in the United Kingdom. There is still so much more action to come, including world number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who is yet to tee off for his first round.

Our current leader Xander Schauffele has nearly registered yet another birdie but has to settle for a par to remain at -8 with three holes to play.

05:08 PM BST

That’s all from me

I will leave you in the capable hands of Kieran Crichard who will steer you home from here.

05:01 PM BST

Another birdie for Schauffele

He is now eight-under with four holes of his opening round remaining and one of those is a par five. Birdie that hole and par the rest and he will sign for a 62. Schauffele shot 62 at last year’s US Open.

Xander Schauffele hits from the fairway on the fifth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf

04:47 PM BST

Short-game brilliance from Schauffele

His drive on the short par four fourth finished in a run-off area greenside, and Schuaffele played a delightful chip to within inches. That birdie takes him to a remarkable seven-under after 13 holes.

Tiger Woods is also back to level-par after a cracking two on the par three third.

Xander Schauffele is on 🔥🔥🔥



And it's a tap in for the 3-shot lead!#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/gvivxfLwS7 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

04:35 PM BST

McIlroy makes the birdie

After finding the water on the 18th things could have got away from McIlroy, but he has since gone par-birdie to bounce back to two-under. Currently four shots behind Schauffele who is a couple of holes in front of him.

On the second, Woods is still battling away and his short games secures another par. The four-time US PGA champion is one-over.

04:30 PM BST

What a shot from McIlroy at the first

With the ball a long way above his feet for his second shot on the par four, from the juicy rough, McIlroy holds on to an iron shot that clatters into the pin. A very makeable birdie chance from there to get back to two-under. McIlroy showed all his strength and skill to stop to avoid flipping that one miles left.

HOW DID THIS NOT GO IN!? 😱



Rory McIlroy is pin hunting! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/At8fOqxTFS — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

04:18 PM BST

An important save from McIlroy

His short game saves him after finding the drink on the 18th, and he reaches the turn at one-under.

The problem for McIlroy is that Schauffele has plundered another birdie on the second, his 11th, and is now two-clear of field at six-under. Stunning golf from the American.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tosses his ball on the 16th green

04:06 PM BST

McIlroy finds trouble on the 18th

He carved his drive into the water that hugs the right side of the 18th, and is going to be dropping in the rough. Will be a lay-up from there, and he will needed to get to work with wedge and putter to save par on a hole he was looking to birdie.

Up at the green, Woods made a par to turn at one-over.

03:59 PM BST

A nice start for Rory McIlroy

His swing in full flow is one of the great sights in sport, but he does not top our list of the 10 most aesthetically-pleasing swings in golf. Find out who takes the honour here.

03:54 PM BST

A slog

Spent 30 mins on the 14th, a 256-yard par three. Ridiculous. Just long and hard. Not entertaining in the slightest. The rolled-back ball cannot come soon enough.

Xander Schauffele of the United States putts on the 14th green

03:49 PM BST

Schauffele now two clear at the top

What a nine holes this has been. Starting on the 10th, he reaches the turn at Valhalla at five-under. Schauffele keeps knocking on the door at the biggest events, but can he keep his nerve over the weekend. Tony Finau has made another birdie to move to four-under.

03:40 PM BST

What a shot from Max Homa

Max Homa has the perfect touch from the bunker!#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/8TWG8ZlZdF — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

03:35 PM BST

Tony Finau’s unusual putting grip is working wonders

The amiable American is three-under after five holes of his opening round. He trails Schauffele by one shot, who is up to the right of the green in two on the par five 18th.

Just taking a stroll on a beautiful first round...😍#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/6LmvzaawXi — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

03:21 PM BST

Rules are rules

one of the strangest rules at the PGA Championship is that while John Daly can ride in a golf cart his golf clubs cannot pic.twitter.com/4HvW7h8CJF — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 16, 2024

03:19 PM BST

Another well-negotiated hole from McIlroy

Fairway found, and a wedge right over the pin on the par four 15th with water lurking right. His birdie try down the hill was always a little low, and McIlroy remains at two-under. Rough start for Dustin Johnson alongside him, who is a couple over.

03:10 PM BST

We have a sole leader

Xander Schauffele has birdied the 503-yard par four 16th, and that is four birdies in his first seven holes. Lots of big names stacking up on the leaderboard and the scoring is low. There was lots of rain earlier in the week and it has softened Valhalla.

Xander Schauffele of the United States reacts on the tenth green

03:04 PM BST

Big cheers for the hometown boy

Justin Thomas is the son of a PGA professional and a Louisville native, and he has just jumped back to level par by jarring a pitch shot from a run-off area to the right of the 16th.

ZERO INTEREST IN PAR



Justin Thomas birdies on 16 🐦‍⬛ #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/upSbX1fHh0 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

03:02 PM BST

Our man in Kentucky gives a view from the course

Just come in from the course. Perfect conditions. No wind, soft greens, but the rough is very juice. McIlroy looking very sharp.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship

02:58 PM BST

Good work from McIlroy

After a birdie at the short par four 13th, he cleans up for par at the tough par three 14th. From 256 yards, McIlroy sent a towering four-iron through the green, believe it or not. Five holes gone, two-under, sound start from McIlroy.

Over at the 15th, a missed fairway has cost Woods a shot. The wedge and putter could not save the day this time.

02:48 PM BST

Hovland back on form

He is back working with the coach who guided him to a stellar 2023, and Hovland is three-under after four holes of his opening round. Also on the same score are Schauffele and Spieth. The latter ripped a wedge back to within a couple of feet on the short part 13th, with its green surrounded by limestone and water.

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf

02:42 PM BST

Fast start from Bobby MacIntyre

Two birdies in his first four holes for the left-handed Scot, and he joins the logjam at two-under. Over at the brutish, 256-yard, par three 14th, Woods safely found the heart of the green with a long iron. And lags up well to tap in for par.

02:35 PM BST

Impressive start from Spieth

This is the major he needs to complete the career grand slam, and his ball-striking looks in very good order. Spieth has a birdie putt coming up on the 12th, the third hole of his round.

And he holes it! Spieth moves to two-under. Far less chuntering to himself...so far.

Jordan Spieth of the United States follows his shot from the 12th tee

02:32 PM BST

Sahith Theegala has chipped in at the 11th!

Back-to-back birdies to start with for Teegala, the second a spectacular hole out from beyond the 11th green on the par three. He joins to co-leaders at two-under.

What a start! Sahith Theegala holes out to tie for the lead.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fwcGlWSbMK — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

02:30 PM BST

Two more players going in the right direction

Schauffele and Hovland are two-under thru four and three holes respectively. Max Homa is also swinging with his usual poise, and has complete control over his ball.

02:21 PM BST

Solid start from McIlroy

Birdie-par-par out of the gate on the first morning of a major.

Up ahead at the 13th green, Woods has poured in a birdie putt to return to level-par. That is a fine recovery just as it looked like the first round might be getting away from him.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his shot from the 12th tee

02:06 PM BST

Woods escapes with par at the 12th

Not for the first time in his long and storied career, the putter gets him out of trouble. Lovely effort from 20 feet or so. He remains one-over after three holes, but he has a short par four next.

02:01 PM BST

Very good start from Jordan Spieth

On the par five 10th, he sends a 327-yard drive down the left side of the fairway with a high draw before finding the green in two with a fairway metal. The approach shot was worked from left-to-right, the opposite shape to the drive. That’s proof of a confident player.

Schauffele and Hovland are one-under in these early stages, while McIlroy stays on the same score after cleaning up for par on the par three 11th.

01:58 PM BST

More problems for Woods at the 12th...

He missed the fairway on this very beefy par four and could only chop out into the fairway. It leaves him 180 yards for his third, and to his credit Woods hits a solid shot right over the flag. But he will need to drain a 20-footer to avoid falling to two-over inside three holes.

Tiger Woods of the United States hits his shot from the 12th tee during the first round

01:47 PM BST

A bogey for Woods at the 11th

He was always likely to be snookered after the tee shot, and he did well to salvage a bogey on the par three. His pitch shot rolled into the front bunker, but Woods managed to get up and down from there.

01:43 PM BST

McIlroy birdies the 10th!

A serene start for McIlroy as we walks the birdie putt in on the par five. The quality of the wedge shot set it up. All smiles as he walks off the back of the green.

Rory McIlroy is picking up where he left off! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/0VvPOL0Rva — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

01:40 PM BST

Excellent wedge shot from McIlroy on the 10th

That was the department of his game that was troubling McIlroy earlier in the year. After laying up on the par five, McIlroy sends a gap wedge spinning to within seven or eight feet for birdie. A chance for the ideal start.

Up ahead at the par three 11th, Woods has missed the green long and will have his work cut out to save par.

01:36 PM BST

Just a par from Woods at the 10th...

His birdie putt down the hill was bashed through the break, so a par for starters. In front of Wood’s group at the 11th, Thomas and Aberg make pars to stay level for the day, but Schauffele has made a lovely two to move into red figures.

01:32 PM BST

Another birdie for Luke Donald

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain is now two-under thru three holes.

01:27 PM BST

Rory McIlroy on the 10th tee...

No holding back with driver on this par five, but he just tweaks his tee shot ever so slightly to the left. No serious trouble there but it as skipped through the fairway. Remains to be seen if the green is within range from there.

01:25 PM BST

Up at the 10th green

Xander Schauffele, second to McIlroy last week, cleans up for a par on his first hole of the week. Justin Thomas misses a chance for birdie. Both of Thomas’ majors have come at this championship. They are in the group in front of Woods, and the former World No 1 has missed short and right with his second shot on the par five. Not much room to work with from there.

01:17 PM BST

Tiger Woods is on the 10th tee

The sleeveless jumper is off and Woods, wearing a light shade of orange, has driver in hand on his first hole of the week. These early starts are not easy after all the surgeries, and he swings within himself and sends a high fade peeling down the middle of the fairway. A stress-free opening tee shot.

"Takes a while to document all he's done at this Championship." 🐯#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/EQgGXGXVIw — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

01:10 PM BST

Another Englishman who birdied the first...

As well as Luke Donald, Matt Wallace has started his US PGA challenge with a birdie three.

01:04 PM BST

Tiger Woods on how he is feeling physically

I don’t have a lot of competitive reps so I’m having to rely on my practice sessions and getting stuff done either at home or here on site. I need to be ready mentally and physically. Getting around is more of the difficulty that I face day-to-day and the recovery of pushing myself either in practice or in competition days. This is a big golf course, and if you get in the rough here, things could get a little bit sore, but if I drive it well and do the things I need to do and what I did 24 years ago, hopefully it works.

Tiger Woods hits from the bunker on the seventh hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament

12:47 PM BST

A nice start for Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

Luke Donald has birdied the first, playing alongside Michael Block. Donald was in contention for the Wanamaker Trophy in 2006, at Medinah near his adopted hometown of Chicago, but was one of many players to feel the full force of Tiger Woods on a Sunday afternoon. Donald would later say he regretted wearing red alongside Woods in the final round.

In other news, that early morning mist has burned off. Barely a breath of wind by the looks of that flag.

A general view from the first green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship

12:36 PM BST

Sadly no Boo Weekley here this week to ride down Valhalla’s first

Boo Weekley of the USA team clowns around as he walks off the first tee during the singles matches

12:32 PM BST

This year’s US PGA is now under way

No nominative determinism at play for Michael Block, who has pulled his drive left.

Michael Block, PGA had the honor of the first tee shot of the 106th @PGAChampionship.



Who's ready for some Major Championship golf? pic.twitter.com/kBrRvlOifO — PGA of America (@PGA) May 16, 2024

12:31 PM BST

McIlroy and Woods are starting their rounds on Valhalla’s 10th hole

The par five is named Big Red, after legendary racehorse and Triple Crown winner Secretariat. One leg of the Triple Crown is the Kentucky Derby, staged at Churchill Downs which is only around 20 miles or so from Valhalla closer to the centre of Louisville.

Starting on the 10th as well as the first is a feature of the US PGA and the US Open, to help manage the flow of the field and get everyone round. The Masters and the Open are more traditionalist, with all players starting on the first.

12:19 PM BST

Some of the early groups (add 10 minutes)

First tee

12:15pm: Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

12:26pm: Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

12:37pm: Ryan Fox (NZ), Josh Speight, Matt Wallace (Eng)

12:48pm: Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

12:59pm: Adam Hadwin (Can), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1:10pm: Byeong Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe), Eric Cole

1:21pm: Adam Schenk, Corey Conners (Can), Nick Dunlap

10th tee

12:20pm: Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk (Pol)

12:31pm: Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray

12:42pm: Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Russell Henley

12:53pm: Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:04pm: Tiger Woods, Adam Scott (Aus), Keegan Bradley

1:15pm: Rory McIlroy (NI), Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)

1:26pm: Cameron Smith (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1:37pm: Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

12:16 PM BST

Everything has been moved back 10 minutes

UPDATE



AM starting times for the first round of the PGA Championship are delayed 10 minutes due to fog.#PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

12:02 PM BST

Rory McIlroy faces even more scrutiny than usual at a major

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla, the venue for his last major championship victory a decade ago.

McIlroy understandably refused to talk about his private life in his pre-tournament press conference, which came the day after it emerged he had filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica, on Monday.

That news broke less than 24 hours after McIlroy had claimed the Wells Fargo title at happy hunting ground Quail Hollow, spreadeagling the field with a magnificent six-under par final round.

McIlroy also won on his previous start before the 2014 US PGA at Valhalla, which could prove a good omen. The Northern Irishman is among the early starters in Kentucky, and will begin his challenge at 1.15pm UK time.

“I feel good,” McIlroy said. “Obviously had a great day on Sunday at a golf course that I’ve grown to love over the years and had a lot of success at, coming to a venue where I’ve had some success at before as well.

“Obviously get to go back to Quail Hollow every year. Don’t really get to come back here too much. Today was the first time I was on the golf course since 10 years ago, so it was good to refamiliarise myself with the place.

“The golf course is a little different than it was 10 years ago, a little longer. A couple little minor changes but for the most part pretty much the same that I can remember.”

Tiger Woods is also among the early starters, and the 15-time major champion will be given the time he needs to decide if he can commit to being Ryder Cup captain next year.

Scottie Scheffler took the first step to an unprecedented calendar year Grand Slam by winning the Masters, and the World No 1 will be the man to beat if his putter obliges. Xander Schauffele is in form but does not always get across the finish line, while Max Homa is well-fancied after a more promising major outing at Augusta.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.