US PGA Championship 2024 leaderboard: full scores from Valhalla

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 106th PGA Championship.
The NFL has released the full, 272-game schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. Now every fan can know who their favorite team will be playing on which week.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
The Orioles, who have gone 105 straight series without being swept, are on pace to surpass the all-time record shortly after the All-Star break.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
If you're considering a vacation in 2024, why not travel to see an NFL game?
Albon's contract was up after the 2025 season.
Verstappen has won four of the first six races in 2024.
Club pro Michael Block quickly became the fan favorite at last year's PGA Championship, where he finished T15.
Kelce retired in March after 13 years in the NFL with the Eagles.
The NFL has had its challenges providing compelling Thursday night games.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
What is the state of a potential working agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
The All-Star Race winner's bonus has been the same since 2003. But $1 million in 2003 is $1.7 million in 2024 after inflation.
Valkyries are warrior women from Norse mythology, and they represent the vision and values of the team.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
For rookies who were waived, the climb to their pro dreams is steeper, but the path ahead is well-worn with trail markers of established success.
There is more hype surrounding the WNBA than ever before, and the league and players have earned every bit of it.