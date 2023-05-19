Rory McIlroy - US PGA Championship 2023 leaderboard - Aaron Doster/USA TODAY

Jon Rahm, the world No 1, is facing an uphill battle to make the halfway cut on day two of the 105th US PGA Championship.

Rahm, seeking back-to-back major titles following his Masters triumph, slumped to a six-over par 76. US Open champion and playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick failed to record a single birdie as he recorded the same score to trail clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau by 10 shots.

No male golfer has begun a major with a 76 or higher and gone on to win since Jack Fleck at the US Open 68 years ago.

DeChambeau's 66 gave him a one-shot lead over world number two Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners, although Eric Cole had reached five under after 14 holes when play was suspended for the day due to darkness.

The start of play had been delayed by an hour and 50 minutes on Thursday morning due to frost, meaning 30 players having to complete their rounds on Friday morning.

