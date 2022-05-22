US PGA Championship 2022 live: final round score and latest updates from Southern Hills

us pga championship live 2022 final round score latest updates golf results winner leaderboard news - GETTY IMAGES

05:05 PM

Rory pars the first

He was in slight trouble off the tee - his ball finding the rough on the lip of bunker - but his approach is played well and he two putts for his four. He stays at level par.

04:50 PM

Rory gets his final round under way

After the great first round it's not gone according to plan for the Northern Irishman. Can he do what he did at Augusta and put together a great final 18 holes?

04:47 PM

Not a stat Mito Pereira wants to see

Pereira is playing in just his second major. This is the third time in the past 15 years a player led a major through 54 holes in his second career major start: 2015 Paul Dunne at The Open (shot 78, T-30) 2020 Matthew Wolff at U.S. Open (shot 75, 2nd).

Can it be third time lucky for the Chilean?

Mito Pereira - AP

04:35 PM

If Fitzpatrick is to win today

A lot of it will be down to his superb short game, the Englishman has shown a great touch around the greens so far this week.

Strokes gained around the green: 1.55. @MattFitz94 has been on fire around the greens this week 🔥#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Json2NbDwS — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 22, 2022

04:32 PM

Another 'outsider' to win?

Since the OWGR began in 1986, we have never had a major won in back-to-back years by players ranked 100th or worse. Mickelson was 115th last year, Mito is 100th this week. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 22, 2022

04:21 PM

Jon Rahm's championship is on its last hole

And he's at six-over.

It never really got going for the world No.2 who'll defend his US Open title at Brookline in a month's time.

Jon Rahm - USA TODAY

04:11 PM

An inexperienced leaderboard

The top six on this PGA Championship leaderboard have a combined 460 starts on the PGA Tour and a combined 2 wins (the 2021 St. Jude and the 2021 Barbasol), which is a 0.43% winning percentage. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 22, 2022

04:00 PM

So these are the tee times to look out for

4.35 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

5.25 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Cameron Smith (Aus)

5.45 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

6.05 Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

6.55 Bubba Watson (USA), Webb Simpson (USA)

7.05 Stewart Cink (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

7.15 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Seamus Power (Ire)

7.25 Will Zalatoris (USA), Cameron Young (USA)

7.35 Mito Pereira (Chl), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

03:48 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick ready for final round challenges

Matt Fitzpatrick cannot wait to get on the first tee and get his final round under way at Southern Hills as he bids to become the first Englishman to win the US PGA Championship in over 100 years. The man from Sheffield says he is relishing the chance to win his first major after a third-round 67 saw him move into tied-second and into the today's final round.

The 27-year-old trails leader Mito Pereira by three shots and will partner the PGA Tour rookie from Chile from 7.35 this evening.

Fitzpatrick has recorded just one top-10 finish in his previous 27 major starts, a the 2016 US Masters, but has won seven times on the DP World Tour, most recently last year's Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.

And he says he is excited by the prospect of battling it out for the second major of the year.

"I'm just looking forward to it," the two-time Ryder Cup player said. "I've spoke about my major record at length with my coaches.

"I've always just said to them, 'I just want to give myself a chance', because I back myself at the end of the day. I feel like whenever I've had a chance in Europe, I've played very well.

Matt Fitzpatrick - GETTY IMAGES

"Even over here when I've had chances to win I've played well. I've not lost it. It's a chance to win and I'm looking forward to it more than anything."

Asked how he would spend his time ahead of a late start on Sunday, Fitzpatrick added: "I'm sharing a house with Thomas Pieters this week which has been fun. First time we've done that, so we've had a bit of a laugh this week.

"He'll probably put the basketball on, so I'll probably just sit and pretend to watch and be on my phone and do nothing."

As for Pereira, the Chilean says he'll be ready for whatever challenges come his way.

"Of course, I don't have any experience playing in the final pairing in a major, but I guess I worked for it my whole life basically," Pereira said.

Pereira birdied three of the final six holes of the third round for a one-under-par 69 and the three-shot lead.