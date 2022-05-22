US PGA Championship 2022: fourth round tee times and pairings at Southern Hills
Matt Fitzpatrick is relishing the opportunity to win a first major title in the 104th US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
A third round of 67 means Fitzpatrick trails leader Mito Pereira by three shots and will partner the PGA Tour rookie from Chile in the final group today.
Fitzpatrick has recorded just one top-10 finish in his previous 27 major starts, but has won seven times on the DP World Tour, most recently last year's Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.
"I'm just looking forward to it," the two-time Ryder Cup player said. "I've spoke about my major record at length with my coaches.
"I've always just said to them, 'I just want to give myself a chance', because I back myself at the end of the day. I feel like whenever I've had a chance in Europe, I've played very well.
"Even over here when I've had chances to win I've played well. I've not lost it. It's a chance to win and I'm looking forward to it more than anything."
Asked how he would spend his time ahead of a late start today, Fitzpatrick added: "I'm sharing a house with Thomas Pieters this week which has been fun. First time we've done that, so we've had a bit of a laugh this week.
"He'll probably put the basketball on, so I'll probably just sit and pretend to watch and be on my phone and do nothing."
Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, after carding one of his worst rounds ever at a major tournament: a nine-over 79.
Woods, in his second start after a car crash 15 months ago nearly cost him his right leg, appeared dejected and in pain as he trudged off the 18th green last night.
Fourth round tee times (all times BST)
USA unless stated
Starting at Hole One
1300 Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka (Aut)
1309 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Patton Kizzire
1318 Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel
1327 Adam Hadwin (Can), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1336 Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1345 Justin Harding (Rsa), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1355 Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman
1405 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Kramer Hickok
1415 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Shaun Norris (Rsa)
1425 Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1435 Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman (Aus)
1445 Cam Davis (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1455 Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1505 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
1515 Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley
1525 Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk
1545 Brian Harman, Luke List
1555 Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka
1605 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Talor Gooch
1615 KH Lee (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1625 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Russell Henley
1635 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1645 Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed
1655 Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler
1705 Laurie Canter (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)
1715 Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover
1725 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1735 Brendan Steele, Kevin Na
1745 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1755 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Tom Hoge
1805 Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1815 Chris Kirk, Davis Riley
1825 Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
1835 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Max Homa
1855 Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
1905 Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas
1915 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Seamus Power (Ire)
1925 Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young
1935 Mito Pereira (Chl), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)