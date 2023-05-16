US PGA 2023: What time it starts, how to watch and latest odds

Justin Thomas prevailed at the last PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Olkahoma in dramatic style, when he overcame a seven-stroke deficit on the final day before defeating Will Zalatoris in a play-off.

This year's tournament will take place at the Oak Hill Country Club, a much loved venue for Rory McIlroy who will be looking to challenge for a fifth elusive major title and his third PGA Championship title.

The Northern Irishman will be looking to bounce back after missing the cut at Augusta National and a disappointing performance at the Wells Fargo Championship.

World No 1 Jon Rahm will be looking for more major success following his victory at Augusta National in April.

Whilst Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau will be looking to challenge for their maiden major victory in New York.

There are 18 LIV Golf players expected to tee it up at Rochester, including six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and two-time Wannmaker trophy winner Brooks Kopeka who will look to build on his runner-up finish at the Masters last month.

When is it?

The PGA was traditionally the final major to be held each year until 2019, when it was moved from its original August slot to May.

The event is now the second major to be staged coming after the Masters and this year's championship will be held between Thursday May 18 and with the final around on Sunday May 21.

What time will it start?

The early starters in the opening two rounds will begin around 8am (1pm BST) with the final few groups out at approximately 8.30pm.

The final few groups on days three and four, after the cut, will be from around 7pm to 7.30pm for the leading group.

How can I watch on TV?

Sky Sports will have exclusive live coverage from May 18-21 with extended coverage from across all four rounds.

What happened last year?

Justin Thomas won the 2022 US PGA Championship, making history in coming back from being seven strokes behind to win his second major title. Thomas matched the record for the biggest comeback victory in the tournament's history.

Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after putting in to win on the 18th green, the third playoff hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Here pictured an emotional Thomas after winning, his late grandfather was also a professional golfer who competed in several major championships. Which made this moment even more special to the Thomas family.

“I know somewhere up there, grandpa was definitely watching today and pulling for me. It’s very, very cool to be able to share this moment with my family” said Thomas.

What are best of the latest odds?

Jon Rahm 8/1

Scottie Scheffler 8/1

Rory Mcllroy 12/1

Justin Thomas 22/1

Xander Schauffele 22/1

Brooks Koepka 22/1

Correct odds as of May 15

Who is in the PGA Championship field and tee times?

The full entry list for the 2023 PGA Championship has been announced with a preliminary list of 155 players for the event at Rochester's Oak Hall Country Club. Tee times for the opening two rounds will be confirmed on Tuesday May 16.

What is the latest US PGA Championship news?

Curtis Strange believes Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves from their rivals and backed an "intense" Rahm to enjoy a stellar career.

Rahm is top of the world rankings after four wins from 11 events in 2023, including succeeding Scheffler as the Masters champion after claiming his second major title at Augusta National.

Scheffler made a successful title defence in the WM Phoenix Open and also won the prestigious Players Championship at Sawgrass, leaving him just behind Rahm in the rankings but a full two points clear of Rory McIlroy in third.

The leading pair are unsurprisingly vying for favouritism ahead of the 105th US PGA Championship at Oak Hill, where Strange won the second of his back-to-back US Open titles in 1989 and will be on commentary duties for ESPN.

"They're first and second in damn near every category," Strange said of Rahm and Scheffler.

"Then when you look at wins there's four and two, and top fives are equal and top 10s are equal. Who's best? Whoever shoots the lowest score that day.

"How do you split hairs when they're both so doggone good and both separated themselves from the rest of the field at this point in time.

"With all due respect to Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm to me when he started on the tear earlier this year, I thought to myself he's a guy that could be one of the few guys in the history of this game that could win eight or nine tournaments in a year.

"The last guy to do that is Tiger Woods and I believe the guy to do that before him was Vijay (Singh).

"How can he win eight or nine tournaments a year? He physically has the strength. He's a mountain of a man. He's so strong.

"He mentally has the focus and the intensity to last through that 12-month period and to stay on top of his game. Then he's got the talent. He's got the length off the tee. When he gets on a stretch putting, he's tough to beat.

"Scottie could do that. I just think Jon has a bit more intensity to hang in to do that over the course of 10 to 12 months."

Asked how many majors he thinks Rahm is capable of winning, Strange added: "It's impossible to predict (but) there's certainly huge potential for a guy like that.

"Again, I like to think of his intensity. He doesn't look like he's going to win some and back off and get comfortable. He looks like he's got an inner drive to do the best he can over a 20-year career.

"At the Masters he looked dominant. Strength shows its face so many different ways, and to me it showed it particularly when the weather got really cold and nasty on Friday and Saturday.

"His strength and his ability to hit the golf ball showed well during some of those difficult times."

