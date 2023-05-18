US PGA 2023 live: Frost delays start at Oak Hill

A frost delay warning displays on a video board on the sixth hole before the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023 - Getty Images/Darren Carroll

01:26 PM

Later start times to watch out for

And for those of you planning your evening's entertainment, here are some of the big groups starting later in the day (US unless stated)...

8.15pm - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

8.26pm - Adam Scott (AUS), Max Homa, Tony Finau

8.37pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Dustin Johnson

8.48pm - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

01:22 PM

Start times to watch out for

The revised start times are in, here are a few to keep an eye on (US unless stated):

2.50pm - Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

3.01pm - Rory McIlroy (NI), Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

3.12pm - Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry (IRE), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

3.23pm - Jon Rahm (SPA), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Cameron Smith (AUS)

01:09 PM

Golf's war against trees

Hundreds of trees have been felled to restore the East Course at Oak Hill to its former glories for the 2023 US PGA Championship. But as celebrated designer Mike Clayton told Telegraph golf correspondent James Corrigan in this superb article, this wider trend in golf course design is not necessarily a bad thing for the environment.

“The environmentalists should love us [architects] because a big part of the push has been to use primarily indigenous vegetation and return the site to how it was before the course was built - as opposed to filling it with trees which never belonged there,” Clayton said.

How Oak Hill declared war on trees for the US PGA Championship@jcorrigangolf#TelegraphSport #PGAChamp — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) May 17, 2023

01:06 PM

Can Rahm defy recent history?

World No 1 Jon Rahm will be looking to claim his third major title after his Masters triumph in April and his US Open victory in 2021.

The 28-year-old Spaniard arrives off the back of four victories in 11 events and a second place in his most recent tournament, the Mexico Open.

However, five of the past six Masters champions have missed the cut in the following US PGA Championship.

Jon Rahm of Spain on the 12th hole during a practice round for the 2023 PGA Championship golf tournament, in Rochester, New York, USA, 17 May 2023.

12:54 PM

Chomping at the bit

Fans wait for the course to open during the frost delay...

Fans wait for the course to open during a frost delay prior to the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

12:53 PM

The anti-frost brigade

A grounds keeper works to get the surface at Oak Hill ready for the world's best golfers...

A grounds keeper prepares the course during during a frost delay before the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

12:50 PM

Tiger helps Rory get back in the swing

Most UK followers will be watching out for Rory McIlroy, who is looking to challenge for an elusive fifth major title and his third US PGA crown. The Northern Irishman will also be aiming to bounce back after missing the cut at the Masters.

He has been suffering (again) from the dreaded 'two-way miss' but has had some expert advice on his swing from his neighbour – none other than a certain Tiger Woods, as Telegraph golf correspondent James Corrigan reports here...

Rory McIlroy hoping to fix dreaded two-way miss with tip from Tiger Woods.#TelegraphSport — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) May 16, 2023

12:45 PM

Latest odds

Right, with the green light given (for 1.50pm) for the start of play, let's have a quick look at the odds for the top contenders to win the second major of the season...

Scottie Scheffler - 13/2

Jon Rahm - 7/1

Rory McIlroy - 11/1

Xander Schauffele - 14/1

Patrick Cantlay - 16/1

Tony Finau - 16/1

Brooks Koepka - 18/1

Jason Day - 22/1

Justin Thomas - 25/1

Dustin Johnson - 25/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick - 25/1

Viktor Hovland - 28/1



12:39 PM

Just champion

This was defending champion Justin Thomas practising yesterday – his choice of headwear a chilling harbinger of what was to come this morning...

Justin Thomas

12:37 PM

Time to warm up

The first players will be starting practice right about now.

The practice putting green opens in about 10 minutes.

12:33 PM

Play to begin at 1.50pm BST

Practice facilities open at 7:35am EDT; Practice putting green opens at 7:45am EDT; 1st tee time (#1 tee) will be at 8:50am EDT; 1st tee time (10th tee) will be at 8:55am EDT. Round 1 Starting Times are delayed by 1hr 50min total. — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2023

12:32 PM

And more frost...

A general view of the 18th hole during a frost delay prior to the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

12:28 PM

First-hand evidence of the unseasonal frost

12:26 PM

These are probably selling well in the official shop

knit hat in the PGA store during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

12:21 PM

Frost announcement put back until 12.30pm BST

UPDATE: All facilities remain closed at Oak Hill Country Club due to a frost delay. Additional information will be provided approximately at 7:30 am EDT. https://t.co/qPdZDLx8K1 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2023

12:16 PM

Frosty scenes make players and fans wait

A frost delay warning displays on a video board on the sixth hole before the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images)

12:13 PM

Word from the organisers

At this time all facilities are closed at Oak Hill Country Club due to a frost delay. Additional information will be provided by 7am EDT. — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2023

12:08 PM

Frost delays start of play

The start of play has been delayed by the aforementioned frost covering the course at Oak Hill .

Action was scheduled to start at 12pm BST (7am local time), but tournament officials are now due to provide the next update imminently.

12:04 PM

Welcome to the second major of the year

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 US PGA Championship, which is being contested on the famous East Course of the Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York state.

Among the leading contenders to win the season’s second major and lift the huge Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday are world No 1 Jon Rahm, who won the Masters in April, world no 2 Scottie Scheffler, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who is searching for that elusive fifth major, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and, among the leading ‘LIV rebels’, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka – who finished joint second at Augusta.

Last year’s winner Justin Thomas returns after his stunning come-from-behind triumph at Southern Hills, when he beat Will Zalatoris in a play-off, after a final-hole collapse by overnight leader Mito Pereira, who found water off the final tee on his way to a costly double-bogey.

It will also be a chance to see how the European and American Ryder Cup hopefuls are shaping up under the unforgiving glare of the majors spotlight, ahead of the next edition of the biennial dust-up, scheduled to start on September 30 at the Marco Simone club near Rome. Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson are sure to be keeping a close eye on their potential picks.

There will be no Tiger Woods, who continues to recover from ankle surgery, and there will be less wood in general, after a major cull of trees at Oak Hill as part of a course redevelopment that has seen the creation of a new hole – the par-three fifth, named “Little Poison”.

The weather forecast today is for a bright sunny day with a top temperature of 18 degrees, top winds at 9mph, but that follows overnight temperatures dropping to around freezing, with frost delaying the start of play.

Play was due to start at midday with the first 'big-name' groups going out after 1pm.

