US Open winner Naomi Osaka hopes her victory would have made mentor, the late Kobe Bryant, proud

Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the trophy in celebration after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Naomi Osaka came into the interview room on Saturday night wearing the LA Lakers’ No 8 jersey, made famous by the late Kobe Bryant. Here was a personal tribute to an athlete she once described as her “big bro/mentor/inspiration”.

Osaka – who had just beaten Victoria Azarenka to lift the US Open singles title – came to know Bryant last year, after they were introduced through her management agency. She found him approachable and interested, an invaluable source of advice on how to handle her new status as world No 1.

Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash was thus even more gut-wrenching for Osaka than for the millions of sports fans who had come to know him through their screens. At the time, she posted an emotional letter on Twitter in which she thanked him for “randomly texting me ‘You OK?’, because you know how f****d up my head is sometimes”.

After Saturday night’s triumph, she was asked to speak more about their bond. “I feel like there are certain things that I do that I hope can make him proud,” she said. “It’s, like, keeping his legacy alive for me. I think it’s amazing how one person can inspire so many people. Everyone has a really great story about him just being kind, spreading warmth. I just want to be the type of person that he thought I was going to be. He thought I was going to be great, so hopefully I will be great in the future. Only time will tell.”

Osaka said that she had experienced “a lot of hard times” during the past three weeks. Rather than staying in one of the official tournament hotels, she was holed up in a private house in Manhattan with new coach Wim Fissette, fitness trainer Yatuka Nakamura and physio Natsuko Mogi. “You sort of overthink a lot of things,” she said.

But then, Osaka’s propensity for deep thought is what makes her such a rare and special athlete. Unlike the vast majority of her peers, she used her time away from the game to consider her role in society. Which is why, over the past fortnight, she has worn seven customised masks each featuring the names of black victims of police brutality or racism in the United States.

During Saturday night’s post-match presentation ceremony, host Tom Rinaldi asked her what message she had been trying to put across. Osaka fixed him with a look that suggested she did not rate the question much. “What was the message that you got, is more the question,” she replied.

Later, in the video conference room, she spoke more about the backdrop to her extraordinary New York run, which delivered an unbroken sequence of 12 wins, as long as you discount her withdrawal from the final of the Western & Southern Open build-up event because of hamstring concerns.

“Quarantine gave me a chance to think a lot about what I want to accomplish, what I want people to remember me by,” Osaka said. “I came into these tournaments with that mindset [and] the feeling of being grateful that I can even play. I just wanted to really fight.”

Osaka certainly needed to fight in a final that began with Azarenka striking laser-guided winners from the most unlikely positions. Osaka was little more than a spectator in a first set that whizzed past in only 24 minutes. At that stage, she admitted later, her main concern had been to make the scoreline respectable.

But there is a problem with playing in an almost dreamlike state – as Azarenka was early on. You can wake up with a start. From a position of total command – 6-1, 2-0, 40-30 – all it took was a pair of sprayed forehands, and the effect on Azarenka’s psyche was that of a couple of quick wickets on a cricket dressing room. You could almost see the fight-or-flight circuits lighting up in her brain.

