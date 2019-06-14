U.S. Open: Tiger Woods 'a little hot' after his Round 2

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Tiger Woods wrapped a round of opportunities missed at Pebble Beach with two straight bogeys, and that left him — in his words — “a little hot right now.” And not, you know, in a good way.

Woods finished the afternoon at the U.S. Open at +1 on the day, even on the week, nine strokes back of leader Gary Woodland. It’s not the debacle of Bethpage last month — Woods should make the cut easily — but on another day when low scores were out there for the early groupings, Woods failed to take advantage.

Case in point: He parred all three par 5s.

“It's just a matter of leaving the ball in the right spots. Yesterday I did that; today I didn’t,” Woods said after his round. “Wasn't as crisp as I needed to be to put the ball below the hole each and every shot. So I had puttable putts and I could take a lot of the bounciness out of it. Today I just couldn't do that.”

At Pebble, you always want to be putting uphill — that is, land your approach shot below the hole. Putting from above, and you’re just asking for misses — as Pebble Beach served up to Woods, again and again.

Woods relied on his precise iron play to win the Masters, control that he hasn’t shown so far at Pebble Beach. The weather isn’t expected to worsen appreciably over the weekend, so he’ll need to get those precise irons on track quickly.

“Right now I'm still in the ball game,” Woods said. “There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We've got a long way to go, and, you know, we'll see how it shapes up for tomorrow.”

One hole at a time, give 110 percent. You know how it goes. Woods has probably let the field get too far ahead of him at this point to make a real run, but there’s always pride.

