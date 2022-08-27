US Open tennis 2022: Start date, TV schedule, plus when do Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray play?

US Open tennis 2022: When is it, when is the draw, can I watch on TV and is Emma Raducanu playing? - GETTY IMAGES

The US Open begins next week with Emma Raducanu defending the women's singles title she won in extraordinary circumstances in her so-called 'Fairytale of New York' triumph last year, on Tuesday.

The build-up to the tournament has also dominated by the news that 23-time major winner Serena Williams will retire after the US Open.

Williams, 40, has finally called time on her career, admitting the decision was driven by her desire to grow her family.

"These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter," she said.

Williams is set to play on Monday, in the night session, against Danka Kovinic.

Another absentee is Novak Djokovic, who is unable to enter the US due to ongoing travel restrictions around Covid.

When is the US Open?

The tournament begins at Flushing Meadows on Monday 29 August and will finish on Sunday September 11.

What time will it start?

Play will start on the outer court at 3pm BST in the early rounds and at 4pm on the show courts. Expect the action to last long into the night, potentially beyond midnight depending on the course of each match.

What British players are in action?

In total, seven British players have direct entry into the singles daws.

British number one Cameron Norrie is seeded in the top eight for the first time at a grand slam at seven and will face unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire on Tuesday.

On Monday, Andy Murray meets 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina while Kyle Edmund, playing singles at a grand slam for the first time in two years following three knee operations, has been handed a very tough opener against fifth seed Casper Ruud.

Debutant Jack Draper will take on Finn Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday and 20th seed Dan Evans faces Czech Jiri Vesely the following day.

In the women's singles, as well as Raducanu taking on Alize Cornet on Tuesday, Harriet Dart meets 10th seed Daria Kasatkina on Monday.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Amazon Prime Sport has exclusive rights to the US Open. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. You can also get unlimited streaming access to Amazon Prime Video as part of a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or, to avoid a lengthy annual contract, £7.99 a month.

Story continues

Replays will be available around 15 minutes after each match ends and there will be daily highlights.

Alternatively, you can return to follow all the key games on our dedicated live blogs.

How can I watch it in the US?

In the US live coverage of the last grand slam of the year is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2. However, the Tennis Channel will also show encore matches and other non-live programming.

Who are the defending champions?

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the defending men's champion after beating Dominik Koepfer in straight sets after last year's final.

Raducanu is of course the reigning women's champion, but she has not won a tournament since, retiring injured in Rome in May and at Nottingham in June and exiting both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the second round.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates - USA TODAY

"I'm really looking forward to just going back (to New York) and whatever happens I think that it's going to be a nice close to a chapter, go full circle," she said.

"Regardless of whatever the result is I can just start again, clean slate. If all my points drop off then I'll work my way back up. I think it will be, regardless of what happens, (a) fresh start."

How can I buy US Open tickets?

US Open tickets are currently on general sale and can be purchased on the official tournament website.

How much money does the winner receive?

Both the men's and women's singles champion will receive a cheque for $2,500,000 so just over £2.2 million.

What is the latest news?

Novak Djokovic has admitted defeat in his bid to play at the US Open.

The 21-time grand slam champion, who has won three times at Flushing Meadows, was hoping the United States would change their long-standing rules to allow non-citizens without a coronavirus vaccine to enter the country.

The Wimbledon champion, who was also banned from playing in the Australian Open due to his anti-vaccination stance, said after his SW19 success in July that he was waiting "hopefully for some good news from USA".

That led to him remaining on the entry list for the tournament that begins on Monday despite not being in the country, but he has now withdrawn.

He said on Twitter: "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you £NoleFam for your messages of love and support.

"Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!"

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

Daniil Medvedev 7/4

Rafael Nadal 9/2

Carlos Alcaraz 9/2

Nick Kyrgios 11/2

Cameron Norrie 40/1

Andy Murray 50/1

Women's singles:

Iga Swiatek 7/2

Simona Halep 7/1

Cori Gauff 12/1

Aryna Sabalenka 14/1

Emma Raducanu 16/1

Odds correct on August 25