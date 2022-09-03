Daniil Medvedev - US Open tennis 2022: Schedule, how to watch on TV, plus when does Cameron Norrie play? - AP

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev continued his straightforward passage through the US Open draw to set up a fourth-round match with Nick Kyrgios.

Medvedev, who won his first major singles title in New York 12 months ago, is yet to drop a set and was a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 winner over Wu Yibing, the first Chinese man to make the third round at the US Open.

The pair entered the court after the emotion and drama of Serena Williams' farewell but Medvedev kept his focus and knows he will need to do the same on Sunday against Kyrgios.

They have met four times before, including twice this season, with Medvedev winning at the Australian Open but Kyrgios turning the tables in Montreal last month.

Medvedev said: "We both kind of know what to expect right now. He managed to get the better of me there [Montreal] for sure, especially I would say in terms of clutch moments.

"I kind of know what I have to do. Serve well, try to get to the tie-break, try to get opportunities on his serve. He also knows what he will do. He's playing good so far. I watched his matches. Concentrated. Definitely I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully I can play my best game."

The pair are two of the most mercurial characters on court, and Medvedev said of their relationship: "I don't think we are friends. I feel like we respect each other a lot.

"On the court we never really had any fight or anything, which can change any moment. We are both quite electric. You never know what's going to happen in the future."

Kyrgios has maintained his form from Wimbledon and is through to the fourth round in New York for the first time following a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory over American JJ Wolf.

He said: "Win or lose, I'm proud of how far I've come. I've worked hard to be in the fourth round of the US Open. I think that's where every tennis player wants to be, playing the best players in the world in the best stadiums in the world, getting paid well. I'm looking forward to it."

Fifth seed Casper Ruud survived a scare, prevailing in a four-hour battle against Tommy Paul 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-0, while two-time former semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta continued his good form by beating Alex De Minaur.

When is the US Open?

The tournament began at Flushing Meadows on Monday August 29 and will finish on Sunday September 11.

What time will it start?

Play is likely to start on the outer courts at 3pm (BST) in the early rounds and at 4pm on the show courts. Expect the action to last long into the night, potentially beyond midnight depending on the course of each match.

What British players are in action?

In total, seven British players gained direct entry into the singles draws.

Andy Murray reached the third round where he lost in four sets to the big-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini, while rising star Jack Draper's run ended when he retired injured in his third-round match with Karen Khachanov.

Kyle Edmund, playing singles at a grand slam for the first time in two years following three knee operations, was knocked out in straight sets by fifth seed Casper Ruud, while 20th seed Dan Evans breezed past Czech Jiri Vesely and will face Marin Cilic in the third round.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is seeded in the top eight for the first time at a major and will face Holger Rune of Denmark in the third round.

In the women's singles, defending champion Emma Raducanu crashed out in straight sets to Alize Cornet in the first round, while Harriet Dart secured a superb upset win over 10th seed Daria Kasatkina before being dumped out in round two.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Amazon Prime Sport has exclusive rights to the US Open. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. You can also get unlimited streaming access to Amazon Prime Video as part of a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or, to avoid a lengthy annual contract, £7.99 a month.

Replays will be available around 15 minutes after each match ends and there will be daily highlights.

Alternatively, you can return to follow all the key games on our dedicated live blogs.

How can I watch it in the US?

In the US live coverage of the last grand slam of the year is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2. However, the Tennis Channel will also show encore matches and other non-live programming.

What is the order of play on day five?

The first match on each court starts at 4pm (BST) unless otherwise stated.

How can I buy US Open tickets?

US Open tickets are currently on general sale and can be purchased on the official tournament website.

How much money does the winner receive?

Both the men's and women's singles champion will receive a cheque for $2,500,000 so just over £2.2 million.

What is the latest news?

Serena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.

Williams' performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.

But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th major singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 loss.

The 40-year-old, who played her first professional tennis match back in 1995, walked calmly to the net after missing a final forehand before waving to all sides of Arthur Ashe Stadium while Simply The Best played over the loudspeakers.

Addressing the crowd through tears, Williams said: "Thank you so much, you guys were amazing. I tried. Thank you daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks mom.

"I just thank everyone that's here, that's been on my side for so many years, literally decades, But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything so I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you Venus. It's been a fun ride."

Who are the defending champions?

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the defending men's champion after beating Dominik Koepfer in straight sets after last year's final.

Raducanu is of course the reigning women's champion, but she has not won a tournament since, retiring injured in Rome in May and at Nottingham in June and exiting both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the second round, and the US Open in the opening round.

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open - USA TODAY

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

Daniil Medvedev 7/4

Rafael Nadal 3/1

Carlos Alcaraz 4/1

Nick Kyrgios 6/1

Cameron Norrie 20/1

Women's singles:

Iga Swiatek 12/5

Coco Gauff 7/1

Caroline Garcia 9/1

Aryna Sabalenka 8/1

Liudmila Samsonova 8/1

Odds correct as of September 3