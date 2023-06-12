U.S. Open tee times: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka will go head-to-head

It's the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf heavyweights in the first two rounds of the U.S. Open.

LOS ANGELES — The golf gods (or NBC) were smiling Monday when the pairings were released for the 123rd U.S. Open.

Teeing off together in the afternoon at Los Angeles Country Cub will be Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, two of the central players in the PGA Tour versus LIV Golf battle that has been waged over the last year and a half.

Naturally, that should make for some extra entertainment in Southern California this week.

Here are all of Thursday's tee times for the first round of the tournament:

Notable Groups

8:13 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

8:24 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

12:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

1:43 p.m. Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

1:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

U.S. Open First Round Tee Times

All times PT | First Round tee time listed first | * 10th-hole start

6:45 a.m. Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

6:45 a.m.* Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano Hank Lebioda

6:56 a.m. Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa Michael Brennan (a)

6:56 a.m.* Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

7:07 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

7:07 a.m.* Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

7:18 a.m. Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

7:18 a.m.* Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

7:29 a.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

7:29 a.m.* Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

7:40 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

7:40 a.m.* Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

7:51 a.m. Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

7:51 a.m.* Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

8:02 a.m. Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

8:02 a.m.* Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

8:13 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

8:13 a.m.* Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

8:24 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

8:24 a.m.* Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

8:35 a.m. Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

8:35 a.m.* Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

8:46 a.m. Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

8:46 a.m.* David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon

8:57 a.m. Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

8:57 a.m.* Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

PM tee times

12:15 p.m. Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

12:15 p.m.* Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

12:26 p.m. Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

12:26 p.m.* Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

12:37 p.m. Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

12:37 p.m.* Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

12:48 p.m. Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

12:48 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

12:59 p.m. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

12:59 p.m.* Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

1:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

1:10 p.m.* Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

1:21 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

1:21 p.m.* Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

1:32 p.m. Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:32 p.m.* Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

1:43 p.m. Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

1:43 p.m.* Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

1:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

1:54 p.m.* Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

2:05 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

2:05 p.m.* Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

2:16 p.m. Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

2:16 p.m.* Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III

2:27 p.m. Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

2:27 p.m.* Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake