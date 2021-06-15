U.S. Open: Tee times, pairings for Thursday, Friday

They didn't do it.

The USGA has released tee times for the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, and golf's current feuding duo, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, will not be paired up in the first two days. Instead, they'll be on almost completely opposite ends of the draw. But if both play as well as expected, they could be together by the weekend.

The U.S. Open field includes 156 players, including nine amateurs. Jon Rahm is the current favorite at +900, with Dustin Johnson at +1600 and DeChambeau, Koepka and Xander Schauffele all following at +1800. (For more odds, visit Yahoo Sportsbook.)

Here are a few notable tee times, all times Pacific:

Thursday (June 17), Hole #1 / Friday (June 18), Hole #10

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

Thursday (June 17), Hole #10 / Friday (June 18), Hole #1

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are paired together in the first rounds of the U.S. Open. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

______

