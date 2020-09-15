U.S. Open: Tee times, pairings for first two rounds

The U.S. Open tees off this week, three months after its customary June date. There won’t be fans on the grounds at Winged Foot, but a major is a major, and 144 golfers will be charging hard for Sunday.

Thursday and Friday’s broadcasts will air live on Golf Channel from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then on NBC until 5 p.m.

With that in mind, here are the groupings and tee times for some notables playing the tournament.

All times Eastern:

Thursday No. 1/Friday No. 10:

7:56 a.m. / 1:16 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Patrick Reed, Houston, Texas; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas

8:07 a.m. / 1:27 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, La Canada Flintridge, Calif.; Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Tiger Woods, Jupiter, Fla.

1:16 p.m. / 7:56 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.; Tony Finau, Salt Lake City, Utah

1:27 p.m. / 8:07 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Paul Casey, England; Jon Rahm, Spain

1:38 p.m. / 8:18 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, Calif.; Matthew Wolff, Agoura Hills, Calif.; Viktor Hovland, Norway

Thursday No. 10/Friday No. 1:

7:56 a.m. / 1:16 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Jason Day, Australia

8:07 a.m. / 1:27 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Adam Scott, Australia; Justin Rose, England

1:16 p.m. / 7:56 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, England; Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Abraham Ancer, Mexico

1:27 p.m. / 8:07 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Zach Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.

1:38 p.m. / 8:18 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Brandt Snedeker, Nashville, Tenn.

