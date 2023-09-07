US Open Wrap: New York sizzles as semi-final line-ups completed

Carlos Alcaraz is one step closer to defending his US Open title after beating Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals.

He will face Daniil Medvedev, who warned a player might “die” during his win over Andrey Rublev as New York sizzled in 90-degree heat and energy-sapping humidity.

Aryna Sabalenka flexed her muscles as the incoming world number one by beating Chinese youngster Zheng Qinwen, while Madison Keys stunned Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 10 at the US Open.

Pic of the day

Daniil Medvedev struggles to cool off (Seth Wenig/AP)

Match of the day

Valeu, Bia Haddad Maia! Bia Haddad e Viktoria Azarenka 🇧🇾 são derrotadas nas quartas de final do #USOpen A dupla sofre a virada para as adversárias Siegemund 🇩🇪/Zvonareva 🇷🇺: 1 a 2 (7/5, 5/7 e 4/6). Mandaram bem demais! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2sFweBnj8e — Time Brasil (@timebrasil) September 6, 2023

The women’s doubles provided the most drama as Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva beat Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia 5-7 7-5 6-4 in an epic match lasting three hours and 12 minutes.

Stat of the day

All four women's quarterfinals have started with one player taking a 5-0 lead in the first set 🤯 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury and America’s Rajeev Ram are in the semi-finals of the men’s doubles.

The defending champions, looking for a third consecutive title in New York, face second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

Five-time champions Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are into the men’s wheelchair doubles semi-finals.

Fallen seeds

Marketa Vondrousova bowed out (Jason DeCrow/AP)

Men: Andrey Rublev (8), Alexander Zverev (12).

Women: Marketa Vondrousova (9), Zheng Qinwen (23).

Who’s up next?

Aryna Sabalenka is all smiles and semifinals bound. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/VNenlyKboD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

The women’s semi-finals take centre stage with Coco Gauff taking on 10th Czech seed Karolina Muchova and new world number one Sabalenka, of Belarus, facing the second American in the last four, Keys.