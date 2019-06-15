U.S. Open: Patrick Reed snaps wedge over knee on 18, nearly misses cut

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — We’ve all been there.

Patrick Reed was beside the 18th green late on Friday, standing at even par with the cut line at +2. Easy, right? Up and down and go home, get ready to play the weekend.

Not so fast. Reed flew his fourth shot, his approach, completely over the green. Then he chunked his fifth shot, and that was when he decided he’d had enough of his wedge. He went full Bo Jackson, snapping the club right over his knee:

Patrick Reed, unhappy. (via screenshot)

Good move by Reed there, lifting the leg rather than slamming down the club onto his leg. That’s how you keep from serious injury. RIP that wedge, but hey, it didn’t do the work. Major tournaments, major expectations.

Anyway, Reed had bigger problems. He needed to get in within two shots, or he’d miss the cut. And while he ran his chip three feet past the hole, he was able to drain the comebacker and make the cut on the number.

He’ll need a new wedge, but it’s OK. There are plenty of little golf shops right close to the course.

That marks the second club the 18th has claimed this weekend, after Lucas Bjerregaard slung his driver into the ocean following an 11 Thursday. Pebble Beach doesn’t play around.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.