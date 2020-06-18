US Open organisers slammed for 'discriminatory' decision to omit wheelchair tennis for 2020 tournament

AAP - AAP

Britain’s former world No1 Jordanne Whiley has described the US Open’s decision to exclude wheelchair tennis from this year’s tournament as “a step back, because they obviously don’t value us [enough] as athletes”.

Whiley’s comment comes on the heels of other criticisms levelled by her peers. Australia’s Dylan Alcott, who is one of the best-known wheelchair athletes in the world, accused the United States Tennis Association of “disgusting discrimination” on Twitter, while British quad champion Andy Lapthorne said that the situation was a “complete disgrace”.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport today, Whiley was a little more measured, but still expressed her dissatisfaction with a tournament that will feature no qualifiers, no juniors, no mixed doubles and no “legends” event.

“I can't say it is outright discrimination towards disabled people,” Whiley explained. “You could say they are ageist because they haven't put the junior event on. What I think they have done is send a message to the world that the able-bodied division is the most important and the priorities for them outweigh the priorities for everyone else.

“There were no discussions that I know of,” Whiley added. “The first I heard of it was with the statement from the US Open. We do feel like we have to fight a lot to get recognition or a quarter of what the able-bodied guys get.”

This is yet again another example of terrible leadership in the sport of tennis. I don’t get the chance to defend my singles and doubles titles at the @usopen because I’m in a wheelchair complete disgrace if this isn’t changed I don’t know what to say other than discrimination! https://t.co/V7QPLRNd6j — Andy Lapthorne (@lapstar11) June 17, 2020

There were more comments on Twitter today from other wheelchair athletes, including the British pair who would have been defending their US Open doubles title in New York in September.

“When you open the doors for a certain group but not the other, I see that as a discriminative action,” said Alfie Hewett, who also won last year’s singles event. “This is our careers, we train and live for these slams similarly to ATP/WTA pros. And also depend on prize money to get by.”

Gordon Reid, Hewett’s partner, said that he was “massively disappointed” and complained of “ZERO communication or consultation”.

The staging of the US Open has been in doubt since the beginning of lockdown, but the event was confirmed by a USTA video conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The singles draws will be the usual size – 128 men and 128 women – although there are expected to be multiple drop-outs because of the unusual protocols (most players will stay in a single hotel near JFK Airport, with limited social interaction) and fears of Coronavirus outbreaks.

The doubles draws have been halved in size to 32 teams apiece. All other competitions have been cancelled, to help the USTA manage numbers and maintain the safety standards recommended by their scientific consultants.