US Open order of play and Wednesday’s tennis schedule

(Getty Images)

The 2023 US Open continues with quarter-final action in the women’s and men’s singles on Wednesday, after Novak Djokovic marched through to the final four with a straight-set victory over Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff became the first American teen since Serena Williams to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz continues the defence of his men’s singles title as the Spaniard faces off against eighth seed Alexander Zverev on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Prior to that, Daniil Medvedev will look to improve his impressive record at the tournament when he takes on fellow Russian, Alexander Rublev.

Over on the women’s side of the draw, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova faces home-country hope Maddison Keys while second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces a tough challenge against the impressive Qinwen Zheng, who knocked out last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur to reach this stage of the tournament.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula reunite in the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles on the Louis Armstrong Stadium, while Ben Shelton is in action in the mixed doubles alongside Taylor Townsend.

Here’s the order of play and schedule for Sunday 3 September at Flushing Meadows; get all the latest odds and tips here.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

Q. Zheng (CHI) [23] vs A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

D. Medvedev (RUS) [3] vs Andrey Rublev (RUS) [8]

M. Vondrousova (CZE) [9] vs M. Keys (USA) [17]

C. Alcaraz (SPA) [1] vs A. Zverev (GER) [12]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am ET/4pm BST

L. Seigemund (GER) [12] and V. Zvonareva (RUS) [12] vs V. Azarenka (BLR) and B Haddad Maia (BRA)

C. Gauff (USA) [3] and J. Pegula (USA) [3] vs S. Hsieh (TWN) [8] and X. Wang (CHI) [8]

E. Shibahara (JAP) and M. Pavic (HRV) vs A. Danilina (KAZ) and H. Heliovaara (FIN)

J. Pegula (USA) [1] and A. Krajicek (USA) [1] vs T. Townsend (USA) and B. Shelton (USA)

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

F. De Michele (ITA) vs J. Fonseca (BRA) [7]

C. Caniato (ITA) vs L. Tien (USA) [11]

F. De Michele (ITA) and G. Vulpitta (ITA) vs F. Bondioli (ITA) [6] and J. Schwaerzler (AUS) [6]

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

T. Valentova (CZE) [9] vs K. Quevedo (USA) [7]

A. Penickova (USA) and K. Penickova (USA) vs N. Bartunkova (CZE) [6] and T. Valentova (CZE) [6]

For the full schedule, click here