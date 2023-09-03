US Open order of play and Sunday’s tennis schedule

(AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023 US Open continues with fourth-round action in the women’s and men’s singles on Sunday, after Britain’s Katie Boulter and Dan Evans were knocked out of the tournament yesterday despite a spirited performance from Evans who pushed defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to the limit.

In the women’s singles, world number one Iga Swiatek headlines the schedule in the Arthur Ashe Stadium when she takes on 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko. Also in Arthur Ashe is American hopeful Coco Gauff who looks to impress in front of her home crowd when she faces Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in what should be a barnstormer of a match.

Over on the men’s side of the draw, Novak Djokovic looks to book his place in the next round as he comes up against Borna Gojo while it’s an all-America show at the Louis Armstrong Stadium as Frances Tiafoe takes on Australia’s Rinky Hijikata before Taylor Fritz clashes with Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.

Elsewhere, Jamie Murray is in mixed doubles action as he and partner, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, take on the No.1 seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek.

Here’s the order of play and schedule for Sunday 3 September at Flushing Meadows; get all the latest US Open odds and tips here.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

T. Paul (USA) 14 vs B. Shelton (USA)

C. Wozniacki (DEN) vs C. Gauff (USA) 6

B. Gojo (HRV) vs N. Djokovic (SER) 2

I. Swiatek (POL) 1 vs J. Ostapenko (LVA) 20

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am ET/4pm BST

K. Muchova (CZE) 10 vs X. Wang (CHN)

S. Cirstea (ROU) 30 vs B. Bencic (CHE) 15

R. Hijikata (AUS) vs F. Tiafoe (USA) 10

D. Stricker (CHE) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) 9

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

K. Pliskova (CZE) and D. Vekic (HRV) vs L. Fernandez (CAN) 6 and T. Townsend (USA) 6

J. Pegula (USA) 1 and A. Krajicek (USA) 1 vs B. Mattek-Sands (USA) and J. Murray (GB)

M. Gonzalez (ARG) 5 and A. Molteni (ARG) 5 vs T. Griekspoor (NLD) and T. Kokkinakis (AUS)

T. Townsend (USA) and B. Shelton (USA) vs A. Sutjiadi (IDN) and R. Bopanna (IND)

M. McDonald (USA) and A. Mies (GER) vs R. Ram (USA) 3 and J. Salisbury (GB) 3

COURT 17

From 11am ET/4pm BST

P. Herbert (FRA) and N. Mahut (FRA) vs M. Granollers (ESP) 8 and H. Zeballos (ARG) 8

R. Montgemery (USA) and C. Ngounoue (USA) vs L. Siegemund (GER) 12 and V. Zvonareva (N) 12

G. Olmos (MEX) and T. Puetz (GER) vs D. Schuurs (NLD) 7 and H. Nys (MCO) 7

R. Montgomery (USA) and A. Michelsen (USA) vs E. Perez (AUS) 5 and J. Rojer (NLD) 5

For full schedule, click here