US Open order of play and Saturday’s tennis schedule

The 2023 US Open continues with third-round action in the women’s and men’s singles on Saturday, after both Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic won their respective matches on Friday - albeit the latter after a significant scare.

For the women’s singles, Katie Boulter returns to the court to start the weekend and continue her American adventure, with the Brit facing Peyton Stearns in round three. Elsewhere in the draw, the most notable clash sees No.3 seed Jessica Pegula up against No. 26 Elina Svitolina - and Pegula is in doubles action today too, pairing up with Coco Gauff in their second-round match.

Over in the men’s, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on British challenger Dan Evans in Arthur Ashe Stadium, while No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev and No.6 seed Jannik Sinner are both in action later on.

Cam Norrie, Alex de Minaur, Alexander Zverev and Ons Jabeur are just some of the other notable names set to take to the court on Saturday.

Here's the order of play and schedule for Saturday 2 September at Flushing Meadows;

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

C. Alcaraz (ESP) 1 v D. Evans (GBR) 26

E. Svitolina (UKR) 26 v J. Pegula (USA) 3

O. Jabeur (TUN) 5 v M. Bouzkova (CZE) 31

D. Medvedev (N) 3 v S. Baez (ARG)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am ET/4pm BST

C. Burel (FRA) v A. Sabalenka (N) 2

L. Samsonova (N) 14 v M. Keys (USA) 17

S. Wawrinka (SUI) v J. Sinner (ITA) 6

A. Zverev (GER) 12 v G. Dimitrov (BUL) 19

E. Alexandrova (N) 22 v M. Vondrousova (CZE) 9

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

M. Mmoh (USA) v J. Draper (GBR)

A. Rinderknech (FRA) v A. Rublev (N) 8

C. Gauff (USA) and J. Pegula (USA) 3 v C. Busca (ESP) and A. Panova (N)

K. Boulter (GBR) v P. Stearns (USA)

COURT 17

From 11am ET/4pm BST

D. Kasatkina (N) 13 v G. Minnen (BEL)

M. Arnaldi (ITA) v C. Norrie (GBR) 16

A. Bolsova (ESP) and R. Masarova (ESP) v L. Fernandez (CAN) and T. Townsend (USA) 6

N. Jarry (CHI) 23 v A. de Minaur (AUS) 13

