US Open match suspended due to storm Ida on court with roof - as Stefanos Tsitsipas booed for another toilet break

Crowds take cover at Louis Armstrong Stadium

There were bizarre scenes at the US Open when a night match had to be suspended due to rain - despite it being played under a roof.

Play between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium was halted after the torrential rain in New York began blowing in sideways through openings under the roof.

New York was placed on tornado watch on Wednesday night after the area was hit by the remnants of tropical storm Ida.

The freak conditions forced the players off the soaking wet court while spectators had to shelter under umbrellas.

The match was initially interrupted for 35 minutes while the surface was dried but after a brief restart - during which 11th seed Schwartzman won the first set on a tie-break - a slip by the Argentine saw him call for chair umpire Nacho Forcadell, who inspected the court as fans donned plastic ponchos and held up umbrellas. The match was once again suspended and officials announced it would resume at Arthur Ashe Stadium following the tie between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Adrian Mannarino.

Severe weather saw dozens of matches postponed at the US Open on Wednesday. The second round match between former champion Angelique Kerber and Anhelina Kalinina, originally scheduled to begin after Schwartzman and Anderson, was pushed to Thursday.

The match between Tsitsipas and Mannarino was unaffected by the weather, with fans sitting comfortably inside the far more enclosed facility though rain drummed heavily on the roof.

Earlier in the day, more than two dozen doubles matches were postponed as the rain rolled in.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency advisory for the region, and parts of the plaza at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center were flooded. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency due to the "historic weather event" with record-breaking rain leading to flooding and dangerous road conditions.

Nearly all of the New York City subway lines were suspended and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) service between Flushing, Queens and Manhattan was suspended.

The Schwartzman and Anderson match resumed on Ashe around midnight, keeping fans in seats as the National Weather Service issued warnings to avoid travel, with Schwartzman wrapping up victory shortly after 1am local time with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-3 win.

A US Tennis Association spokesperson said tournament officials were "in very close communication" with city police and transportation officials regarding the surrounding roadways, trains and subway line connecting the venue to Midtown Manhattan.

Tsitsipas booed for another bathroom break after Murray row

Stefanos Tsitsipas was jeered by the US Open crowd after taking another lengthy bathroom break during his second-round win over Mannarino.

The Greek third seed had angered Andy Murray with his long trips to the loo in their marathon five-setter on Monday.

Did anything interesting happen overnight @usopen ?🧐 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) September 2, 2021

Tsitsipas looked to be cruising into round three when he took a two-set lead against Frenchman Mannarino.

But he was up to his old tricks again after dropping the third set, leaving the court for more than seven minutes.

The late-night crowd on Arthur Ashe made their feelings clear when he finally returned, but the fired-up world number three went on to complete a 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0 victory.

On court afterwards, Tsitsipas said: "I think taking a break and going to change - I was completely wet - it was very important for me to do that, to feel refreshed, the same like before.

"I was able to deliver good tennis in the fourth set. I stayed calm and resilient in every single point. That was something that gave me the fourth set and this match."

Stefanos Tsitsipas said his conscience was clear over his toilet break - AP

Daniil Medvedev's bid for an elusive first grand slam title continued to gain momentum as he brushed aside Dominik Koepfer.

The second seed, who was a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2019, followed up his first-round thrashing of Richard Gasquet with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 triumph inside two hours.

Medvedev said: "It was a great level from me - there were a few tight moments in the match that I managed to hold well, and I'm really happy to be through in less than two hours."

Medvedev's compatriot Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed, found the going tougher but still emerged as an ultimately comfortable 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-1 winner over Pedro Martinez of Spain.

In a significant upset, world number 117 Botic Van De Zandschulp surged past eighth seed Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

Fifteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov retired with a foot injury as he trailed Australia's Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4), 4-0.

Stephens dumps out teenage sensation Gauff

Coco Gauff said her defeat to former champion Sloane Stephens at the US Open on Wednesday had highlighted the shortcomings in her game but the 17-year-old is convinced she will get her hands on a Grand Slam title one day.

The American became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier and she has steadily climbed up the rankings, reaching number 23.

However, she was no match for 2017 champion Stephens in their first career meeting, going down 6-4 6-2 to the 28-year-old in the second round.

"The goal is always to win, so obviously I think I can do a lot better," Gauff said.

"I think today's match showed what I need to improve on.

"Singles-wise, I think I have a lot to work on. I'm going to go back to work once this is over."

Gauff said reaching a maiden quarter-final at the French Open was the standout for her in 2021, during which she also made the fourth round at Wimbledon.

"I feel like I've learned that I'm capable of making it far in slams," said Gauff, who also won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this year. "I think if I tighten up a few things, that I'm capable of winning one.

"The past couple of slams I've lost to players that have gone to the quarters or won eventually, so it shows that I'm there.

"I feel like there's just an experience lacking that I have. I definitely think it shows. I think that I just need to play more matches so I feel more comfortable on the pressure moments."