US Open leaderboard: full scores from today’s first round

Scheffler is the World No 1 and comes into the US Open on a hot streak - Shutterstock/ERIK S LESSER

The world’s three best golfers tee off alongside each other on Thursday in the first round of the US Open. Rory McIlroy, seemingly buoyant after calling off his divorce, will walk the course at Pinehurst alongside Xander Schauffele (who won last month’s US PGA Championship) and Scottie Scheffler (who won the Masters).

Full scores from the daunting course in North Carolina are below. You can also follow live coverage in our rolling blog and see the full first-round tee times.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.