U.S. Open: Jordan Spieth roasts caddy after missed shots

It wasn't a great day for Jordan Spieth and his caddy Michael Greller on the links. (Getty)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jordan Spieth rolled into the U.S. Open with a bagful of hopes and expectations. It took just nine holes to burn them up.

Spieth, who hasn’t won anywhere in the world in nearly two years, had finally started finding his groove in the weeks heading up to the U.S. Open, and he was even starting to show up in “picks to win” columns again. But on a day when much of the rest of the field roasted a plump and juicy Pebble Beach, Spieth stumbled on a four-hole, three-bogey stretch to close the first half of his Thursday round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And the one who got the heat? Spieth’s longtime caddy, Michael Greller. Spieth was at even par on No. 8 when his tee shot hit the fairway ... and rolled right on off a cliff. His approach shot, following a penalty stroke, flew the green, leaving him in thick rough.

You can hear Spieth’s commentary here:





Jordan Spieth just completely called out his caddie on national TV. Whether the caddie misjudged it or not, that's a bush league move. At the end of the day, you're the one hitting the golf ball.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lFSYQSGrvR — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 13, 2019

“Two perfect shots, Michael,” cameras caught Spieth saying. “You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

Spieth managed to escape with only a bogey, though he would go on to bogey the next hole and make the turn at +2.

Story continues

Flare-ups between player and caddy happen all the time; it’s the nature of the relationship. A caddy gets paid to carry not just the clubs, but some venting too. And Spieth has plenty of time to turn his Open around. But it’ll be interesting to see if what was once one of golf’s most winning partnerships can get back on the leaderboard.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports: