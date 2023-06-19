U.S. Open: How much did Wyndham Clark earn with his win at Los Angeles Country Club?

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open brought a record amount of money to Los Angeles Country Club.

The third major championship of the year offered a $20 million purse for this year’s major championship, the first in Los Angeles in 75 years. That marked a $2.5 million increase from last year’s tournament, and the largest purse in tournament history. It also topped the $18 million prize pool offered at the Masters earlier this year.

Wyndham Clark, after starting the day with a share of the lead, held on to take home the U.S. Open on Sunday night. The win marked his first major championship, and his second ever PGA Tour win. Rory McIlroy finished a shot back, falling short again while trying to win his first major championship in nearly a decade.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how much Clark took home with his win, and how much the rest of the field earned in Los Angeles.

Wyndham Clark took home his first major championship win on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Country Club. (AP/Matt York)

U.S. Open payouts

Winner | Wyndham Clark: $3.6 million

2nd | Rory McIlroy: $2.16 million

3rd | Scottie Scheffler: $1.413 million

4th | Cam Smith: $990,867

T5 | Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler: $738,934 each

T8 | Tom Kim, Harris English: $562,809 each

T10 | Austin Eckroat, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele: $435,018 each

T14 | Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay: $332,343 each

T17 | Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick: $284,167 each

19th | Viktor Hovland: $258,662

T20 | Jordan Smith, Nick Hardy, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryutaro Nagano: $200,152 each

Advertisement

T27 | Sahith Theegala, Sergio Garcia, Justin Suh, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington: $143,295 each

T32 | Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Joaquin Niemann, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama: $108,001 each

T39 | David Puig, Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole: $85,441 each

T43 | Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel, Bryan Harman: $66,525 each

T49 | Mackenzie Hughes, Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland: $49,224

T54 | Romain Langasque, Abraham Ancer: $45,271

T56 | Patrick Reed, Ryan Gerard: $44,421

58th | Yuto Katsuragawa: $43,783

59th | Adam Hadwin: $43,358

T60 | Jacob Solomon, Adam Svensson: $42,721

63rd | Ryo Ishikawa: $42,080

The 76 golfers who missed the cut this week each earned $10,000.