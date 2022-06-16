US Open Golf: Live updates from the first round at The Country Club, Brookline

us-open-2022-first-round-live-score-latest-updates-brookline - GETTY IMAGES

03:23 PM

McIlroy scares the hole with another birdie

Finds the heart of the first green and his putt grazes the left edge from 25 feet or so. Puts another par in the bank and stays at two-under. Morikawa does likewise on the 11th, remaining at three-under.

03:10 PM

Rahm cleans up for par at the 10th

His short game bails him out after that poor second and he stays in red figures. McIlroy sends his drive at the 1st sailing down the right side of the fairway. More reasons to be cheerful for McIlroy fans.

03:05 PM

Birdie for McIlroy!

Rolls in his putt on the 18th green to reach the turn at two-under, just one behind the leaders. No bogeys and seven of nine greens in regulation found. Last week's winner looking serene at Brookline.

03:03 PM

A couple of loose iron shots from Jon Rahm

Has fanned approaches on the 9th and 10th out to the right, and faces an uphill task to get up and down to stay at one-under.

Morikawa's iron shot is right over the top of the pin, but his second releases to the back of the green. These holes at the start of the back nine are testing.

02:59 PM

McIlroy on the 18th

It's another fairway and green found, and he uses the pitch in the green and some spin to feed his second back to pin high. Will be a 20-foot birdie putt or so for birdie to turn at two-under.

02:50 PM

Morikawa reaches three-under

That's a splendid front nine of 33 by last year's Open Champion and he has the lead on his own at three-under.

Or he did for a few minutes, until NeSmith joins him with a birdie on his own.

02:49 PM

Birdie chance goes for McIlroy on the 17th

Cut the par four down to size with a booming drive over the corner of the dog leg which left him just 54 yards. Played a good one, but the birdie try from seven feet or so slips by.

02:45 PM

It's already shaping up to be a fascinating opening round

And I'll leave you in the more-than-capable hands of Telegraph Sport's very own Tiger Woods, Dan Zeqiri.

02:44 PM

Rahm moves to two-under

Thanks to a birdie at the par-five eighth...And there's now a five-way tie at the top.

Rahm -2

Morikawa -2

Lingmerth -2

Homa -2

Munoz -2

02:38 PM

Ominous for Morikawa's rivals?

Collin Morikawa is -2 through 8.



He's opened 2 majors in his career with rounds in the 60s. He won them both. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 16, 2022

02:36 PM

Spieth is battling a stomach bug

And having been three-over through four, he's back to two-over. After seven holes he's only got one par on his car.

Battling the course and a stomach bug.@JordanSpieth is hanging in tough @USOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/KHenYoBO0u — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2022

02:34 PM

Red figures for Rory

To get through the tough stretch of 10-14 in level par is a fine way to get his tournament under way and to capitalise on that with a birdie at the par-three 16th is the icing on the cake. He nails his 20-foot putt to move to one-under.

02:25 PM

A good opening round is key

If you want to win come Sunday evening.

7 of the last 8 U.S. Open champions opened with a round in the 60s. 20 of the last 23 winners were at/within 4 of the lead after round 1. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 16, 2022

02:23 PM

Big putt for McIlroy on 15

A poor tee shot saw him in the rough on the right. He was only able to muscle an iron to the rough short and right of the hole and his chip gave him a 12 footer for par. The ball never left the centre of the hole and that par will feel like a birdie. It looks as though his short game is in fine fettle at the moment.

He stays at level par.

02:17 PM

Three-way tie at the top

Matthew NeSmith has joined Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa on two-under.

02:06 PM

Rory stays at level par

His drive at the par-five 14th found the left rough forcing him to lay up. On the green in three his putt for birdie is just short and he taps in for par.

14 is such a unique par-5. You need to hit the fairway just to be able to lay up to the right spot.



There'll be some guys that are able to get it on or very close this week, but it's as close as you can get to a real 3-shotter. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 16, 2022

01:57 PM

Rahm bouncing back

He was one-over through three but back-to-back birdies at five and six have the defending champion at one-under. A decent start for the Spaniard.

Jon Rahm - SHUTTERSTOCK

01:52 PM

Morikawa is top of the leaderboard

But not because of his iron play, as you'd expect, but his short game. He's got out of trouble a few times already with some sublime short game skills from bunkers. He's just done the same again at the sixth - shortsided and in the penal rough, the American chips to within 10 feet of the pin. He'll have that putt for par and he duly makes it to stay at two-under.

01:49 PM

Some 'names' for you

Here are how some early starters are currently doing.

Adam Scott -1

Joaquin Niemann +1

Will Zalatoris +1

Billy Horschel +1

01:45 PM

Brookline from the air

Let's do this. The @USOpenGolf is here.



A look at The Country Club from above 😍 pic.twitter.com/vW5VCMNf0d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2022

01:43 PM

Morikawa is at two-under

That's thanks a birdie at the par-four fifth. He joins fellow American Russell Henley at the top of the leaderboard.

Collin Morikawa - AP

01:36 PM

Rory in rough off the tee at the 13th

But he's got the power to muscle it out over the water protecting the green to within 13 yards of the hole. Impressive.

01:33 PM

Missed opportunity for McIlroy

He has a short putt for birdie at the tricky 12th, thanks to a wonderful approach but misses it on the high side. He shouldn't feel too annoyed, though, as playing partner Matsuyama double bogeys - he was on the green in three and then three-putted.

01:24 PM

Woe for Spieth

The 2015 champion has followed up his bogey at the first with one at the third - not an ideal start.

01:19 PM

Here's Matsuyama's birdie

Also, please, take time to appreciate that par-threes don't have to be 250-yards long...

01:18 PM

Rahm at one-over

The defending champion missed a short putt at the par-four third. He missed a short putt for birdie at the first so it will be interesting to see how he fares on the lightning fast greens from here.

01:16 PM

Rory comes into the tournament

On the back of victory at the Canadian Open - the hallmark of the win was his iron play, especially with the wedge. If he can control those irons in the same way this week then it will take a huge performance from someone to prevent the Northern Irishman getting his hands on a second US Open trophy.

01:13 PM

Brookline

The famous venue for the boisterous 1999 Ryder Cup, is a quirky course with lots of undulations, penal rough, small greens and more like European course than American one.

It's also, as you'd expect from a US country club, pretty exclusive.

Brookline Country Club - AP

01:07 PM

Par for Rory at the 11th (his second)

Pars are definitely your friend at the US Open, but birdies, as with everywhere, are better and McIlroy's playing partner Hideki Matsuyama rolls in a putt to go to one-under.

01:04 PM

Putting perfection

Here's how Morikawa got into red figures.

01:02 PM

The par-three 11th is Rory's next hole

And it looks a beaut. It's a rarity in modern golf, where all the par threes are monster distances that would have us hackers reaching for the driver, but this is a delightful short hole measuring only 122 yards. But as you'd expect at a US Open, and with such a short hole, there is danger all over. There are three bunkers front and left, and run off areas into penal rough on the other sides. In short, you have to hit the green to avoid the chance of registering a four or five.

Rory, you'll be glad to hear (I assume), finds the green.

12:57 PM

Par for Rory at the 10th

He had a nervy five-footer for part on his first hole but he holed it well - a good confident opening.

12:54 PM

Not the best start for Jordan Spieth

The American bogeyed the par-four first - his drive found the right rough, his approach went (just long) and he was unable to get up and down.

12:51 PM

Morikawa makes a (very) early move

The American has birdied the par-three second - it's one of the tougher holes at Brookline - and is co-leader on one-under.

12:45 PM

Sky is currently showing a chat about LIV Golf

And its affect on the game. It involves our very own James Corrigan and is well worth watching.

"The game of golf is at stake at the moment."



Paul McGinley, James Corrigan and Kyle Porter discuss the threat posed to the current golfing calendar, including to the Ryder Cup, by the LIV Golf Series 🔊 pic.twitter.com/WYA5eiA8GP — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2022

12:43 PM

The defending champion is off and running

And Jon Rahm has begun his title defence with a par. Playing alongside the Spaniard is Collin Morikawa and he too has opened up with a par at the first.

12:36 PM

Some tee times to look out for

Starting at hole one:

12:18 Collin Morikawa (US), James Piot (US), Jon Rahm (Spa)

12:29 Jordan Spieth (US), Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa (US)

1:02 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Cameron Young (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

6:14 Justin Thomas (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau (US)

6:36 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson (US), Dustin Johnson (US)

6:47 Phil Mickelson (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

Starting on hole 10

12:40 Rory McIlroy (NI), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US)

6:03 Kevin Na (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

6:25 Brooks Koepka (US), Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler (US)

6:47 Gary Woodland (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

6:58 KH Lee (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Patrick Reed (US)

12:32 PM

The action is under way

And the early leader is Fran Quinn who is one-under through three holes. The American is the only man under par at Brookline.

10:54 AM

The US Open's unwelcome guests

With all majors comes a bit of intrigue, but it's fair to say this one is drowning in it.

Taking place just a week after the first event of the controversial Saudi breakaway golf tour, and with several of the rebel golfers teeing it up at Brookline it's fair to say all eyes will be on those who, for a few more dollars, have abandoned the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen are just four of the 15 rebels back on US soil. They are allowed to play the US Open, having been banned from the tour, because its a USGA event, and their presence has only added to the unease felt by many across the game about LIV Golf.

It has dominated the run up to the third major of the year and the hope of USGA executive director Mike Whan is that once the first tee shot is struck action inside the ropes will begin to dominate.

“We’re praying [focus on LIV Golf] changes and when this championship tees off we’ll have something else to talk about,” he said. “At least for the next four days.”

Phil Mickelson is playing on US soil for the first time since January - GETTY IMAGES

After accusations have been flying across the Atlantic for the past 10 or so days, snide comments here and there, announcements of more big names jumping ship and toe-curing press conferences the chances of the Saudi rebel series not dominating the narrative at Brookline seem very slim.

To save them from the rowdy Boston fans many of the rebels have been drawn in the late groups today, meaning no late finish tomorrow, when, with the weekend on the horizon, the chances are the home fans will be a few drinks down and possibly on their way to being vocal and the worse for wear.

Mickelson and Co would do well to try and enjoy their rounds as Whan suggested this could be their last US Open. When asked if he could see a situation going forward where the rebels will find it harder and harder to get into the this major, Whan responded with a short, and to the point, 'yes'.

Let's hope the focus can be on the golf, if only for the next few days. Stay here for all the action from what is sure to be a fascinating four rounds.