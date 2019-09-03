US Open at a glance - Day 8

Spain's Rafael Nadal, chasing his 19th Grand Slam title, reacts to his victory Monday over Croatia's Marin Cilic at the US Open Spain's Rafael Nadal, chasing his 19th Grand Slam title, reacts to his victory Monday over Croatia's Marin Cilic at the US Open (AFP Photo/DOMINICK REUTER)

New York (AFP) - US Open at a glance - day eight:

Headlines

+ Nadal overwhelms Cilic

+ Osaka ousted by 13th seed Bencic

+ Zverev eliminated by Schwartzman

+ Vekic saves match point, advances

+ Monfils to face Berrettini

Top results

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x22) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Belinda Bencic (SUI x13) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) 7-5, 6-4

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x20) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Donna Vekic (CRO x23) bt Julia Goerges (GER x26) 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-3

Matteo Berrettini (ITA x24) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Sidelines

Record US Open crowds

-- This year's US Open has set an attendance record through the US Labor Day Holiday weekend, with 540,333 people at the tournament, the highest attendance for any US Open through the first eight days, eclipsing last year's mark of 538,266. The event is on pace to break the total attendance mark of 732,663 set last year, when the new Louis Armstrong Stadium opened.

Tiger cheers on Nadal

-- Among those in the crowd watching Nadal was reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods, the golf legend who underwent spinal fusion surgery but fought back to win his 15th major title this year at Augusta National. "Playing in front of Tiger is a very special thing," Nadal said. "I never had big idols but if I have to say one idol it's him. It's a big pleasure to have him here supporting me. I want to congratulate him on one of the most amazing comebacks in sports this year." As for Nadal's golf swing matching his amazing tennis racquet swing, well... "It's much better if Tiger don't see my swing. Maybe he can lose a little bit the rhythm after that."

It was 48 years ago today...

-- Monday marked the 48th anniversary of the first US Open singles wins for the all-time record holders in US Open singles matches wins, Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert. Playing on his 19th birthday, Connors beat Alex Olmedo 2-6, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5 in the first of his men's record 98 US Open triumphs. Evert, 16, downed Edda Buding 6-1, 6-0 in 42 minutes for the first of her record 101 US Open wins. Serena Williams will try for her 100th US Open victory on Tuesday against China's Wang Qiang. Williams would match Evert's mark with a semi-final win and break it if she can capture her seventh US Open title.

'The sarcasm is beautiful'

-- Naomi Osaka wasn't sure why fans were booing Daniil Medvedev but she liked the way the Russian fifth seed was sarcastically praising crowds after his victories. Fans began booing him after he was caught on camera making an obscene gesture and he followed up by praising critics for providing extra motivation, which delighted Osaka, who said, "The sarcasm is beautiful." "I don't know why they're booing him," she said. "But it's just so funny. Like every day, he has something new to say."

Who's saying what

"I definitely want to see Lion King. I've seen it already, but I want to see it again."

-- Coco Gauff, who will have time to visit Broadway performances after she at Caty McNally were eliminated in doubles

"It's easy to describe and difficult to accomplish."

-- Rafael Nadal regarding the penultimate point of his victory over Marin Cilic, a running forehand winner that went around the net and landed on the court

"I have this feeling of sadness, but I also feel like I have learned so much during this tournament. I feel like the steps I've taken as a person have been much greater than I would imagine at this point, so I hope I can keep growing. I know that if I keep working hard, then I'll have better results."

-- Naomi Osaka after her fourth-round exit at the hands of Belinda Bencic

"Well, hit very hard to the lines."

-- Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, when asked what he would need to do to beat Rafael Nadal

"Actually, before the tournament I was mixing, because I like sushi. I have to say in Italy you are a good fork, you can eat a lot. I was mixing a lot. During the tournament, I like to have pasta. So I went to this guy, Giovanni, he has a restaurant called Via Della Pace. We went there. We are having a lot of fun with him. He's a super nice guy."

-- Italy's Matteo Berrettini, on what New York restaurants he has found while on his run to the US Open quarter-finals

"There's a lot of young guys that do things on the tennis court that maybe is not the best thing to do. I don't want the next generation to be known for that. I think a lot of the times Tsitsipas gets over the line with changing his shoes 15 times in a tournament, going to the bathroom in the middle of a set. Stuff like that. Let your tennis racquet talk for you kind of."

-- Alexander Zverev, who was penalized a point for swearing in his loss to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman