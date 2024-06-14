US Open at a glance

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the first round Thursday in the U.S. Open (all times EDT):

LEADING: Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy opened with rounds of 5-under 65 at Pinehurst No. 2.

TRAILING: Ludvig Aberg (66) was one shot back. Matthieu Pavon and Bryson DeChambeau were two back after rounds of 67. Tony Finau, Tyrell Hatton and Akshay Bhatia were in the group at 2 under.

CHASING: Fifteen players broke par. Among them was Sergio Garcia, who got in as an alternate for his 25th straight U.S. Open start.

FADING: Justin Thomas (77), Viktor Hovland (78) and Phil Mickelson (79) were among those who struggled.

ROUND OF THE DAY: McIlroy had a bogey-free round while playing with Scottie Scheffler (71) and Xander Schauffele (70) in a grouping of the world's top three players. The last three times McIlroy had a bogey-free start to a major, he won: the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 PGA Championship and the 2014 British Open.

TIGER TRACKS: Tiger Woods 74 opened with a birdie but had five bogeys in a seven-hole stretch to shoot 74.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Nick Dunlap holed out from the bunker about 40 yards away on the par-4 16th for birdie. The first winner of a PGA Tour event as an amateur in 33 years earlier this year, Dunlap wound up shooting 73.

KEY STATISTIC: The scoring average was 73.24, the first time it has been at least three over par in the first round of a U.S. Open since 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. The first-round average of the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst was nearly identical: 72.231.

NOTEWORTHY: The last time Scheffler was more than five shots behind the leader after a completed round at the U.S. Open was after the second round in 2019, when he was 13 back at Pebble Beach and missed the cut.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I guess in some ways, with it being harder a lot of guys sort of losing their head, it sort of brings them to my level, because I lose my head every week. They can kind of experience what it's like in my head for a week.” — Hatton.

TELEVISION: Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-7 p.m. (NBC), 7-8 p.m. (Peacock).

