US Open final round: Sunday schedule, tee times, TV and streaming information
There's a three-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into the final round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are each tied at 5-under par. Helping set up what should be a drama-filled finale Sunday are Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.
McIlroy and DeChambeau are two shots behind the trio of leaders. McIlroy has gone seven years without a major, while DeChambeau can get the last laugh by joining Brooks Koepka with back-to-back U.S. Open titles.
Also in the chase are Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Wolff, who are each three shots off the lead.
Oosthuizen is coming off a second-place finish - behind Phil Mickelson - at last month’s PGA Championship.
How to watch the final round on TV
Golf Channel will start the day with pre-round coverage at 8 a.m. ET before beginning live action from the final round from 10 a.m.-Noon ET.
NBC picks up the broadcast at Noon and will run live through 8 p.m. ET.
Golf Channel wraps up the day with post-round coverage from 8-10 p.m. ET.
How to stream the final round
Peacock Premium will stream the first two hours of the final round from 10 a.m.-Noon ET.
You can stream NBC's broadcast on the NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) or on the NBC Sports app.
Final-round tee times
(All times Eastern)
9:30 a.m.: Wilco Nienaber
9:41 a.m.: Fabian Gomez and Jimmy Walker
9:52 a.m.: Matt Jones and Kyle Westmoreland
10:03 a.m.: Phil Mickelson and Greyson Sigg
10:14 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery and Rick Lamb
10:25 a.m.: Tom Hoge and Marc Leishman
10:36 a.m.: Stewart Cink and Hideki Matsuyama
10:47 a.m.: Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood
10:58 a.m.: Wade Ormsby and Troy Merritt
11:09 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia and Patrick Rodgers
11:20 a.m.: Charley Hoffman and Jhonattan Vegas
11:31 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia
11:42 a.m.: Gary Woodland and Edoardo Molinari
11:53 a.m.: Shane Lowry and Kevin Kisner
12:04 p.m.: Adam Hadwin and Dylan Wu
12:15 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick and Dylan Frittelli
12:26 p.m.: Bubba Watson and Branden Grace
12:37 p.m.: Rikuya Hoshino and Chez Reavie
12:48 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre and Charl Schwartzel
12:59 p.m.: Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay
1:10 p.m.: J.T. Poston and Si Woo Kim
1:21 p.m.: Daniel Berger and Joaquin Niemann
1:32 p.m.: Richard Bland and Guido Migliozzi
1:43 p.m.: Lee Westwood and Brian Harman
1:54 p.m.: Lanto Griffin and Chris Baker
2:05 p.m.: Martin Kaymer and Jordan Spieth
2:16 p.m.: Harris English and Justin Thomas
2:27 p.m.: Brooks Koepka and Sungjae Im
2:38 p.m.: Francesco Molinari and Ian Poulter
2:49 p.m.: Paul Casey and Kevin Streelman
3:00 p.m.: Xander Schauffele and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
3:11 p.m.: Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson
3:22 p.m.: Matthew Wolff and Jon Rahm
3:33 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau
3:44 p.m.: Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley
3:55 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen and Mackenzie Hughes
