US Open final 2023 LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka claims first set vs Coco Gauff for women’s singles title

The US Open has reached the last weekend and for the women’s singles title, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will battle it out for a first-ever title apiece at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff is in fact searching for her first grand slam title after being beaten in her only final to date, while Sabalenka has one under her belt thanks to triumphing at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The pair both had plenty to contend with in their respective semi-finals earlier this week; the American saw her match halted due to a protest partway through, while Belarusian star Sabalenka had to come from a set down to beat homecrowd favourite Madison Keys.

US Open - women’s singles final

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka - live on Sky Sports

Finalists emerge onto court after final words in the build-up

Sabalenka breaks Gauff in very first game

Gauff breaks back before conceding another service game

Sabalenka wins first set 6-2 after breaking Gauff three times

*Gauff 3-1 Sabalenka (First set 2-6)

22:19 , Karl Matchett

A man wandering around in the stands is told to sit down about three times and takes his place on a step. Looks pretty sheepish.

Sabalenka’s frustrations only grow as she puts another one long - and the entire crowd is on their feet cheering as Gauff sends an absolute stunner past her on the next point for deuce.

Double fault for Sabalenka - on the break point! And Gauff takes a massive step forward, leading with a break for the first time tonight.

Gauff 2-1 Sabalenka* (First set 2-6)

22:13 , Karl Matchett

Double fault from Gauff. Third of this set. Groans from the crowd - but they turn to cheers when she wins the next point. Every single one just seems so intense, so must-win at the moment.

A magic ace puts Gauff to 40-15 and she gives a fist-pump, clearly happy that her service game is picking up, but Sabalenka’s return on the next one is unstoppable, accurate and brilliantly placed. Gauff holds, though.

*Gauff 1-1 Sabalenka (First set 2-6)

22:08 , Karl Matchett

Two good winners from Sabalenka to put herself in the driving seat for the second game.

Gauff can’t control her backhand returns against those powerful strikes from the forthcoming new world No.1 and it’s a routine hold of serve.

Gauff 1-0 Sabalenka* (First set 2-6)

22:05 , Karl Matchett

Back they come for the second set, Gauff needing to improve her service game considerably to get back into this match.

A couple of smart points keep her in the game and a beautiful sliced backhand bring the game to deuce.

She needed a little more though and she absolutely finds it with a fine finish to win the first game in the second set.

Sabalenka wins first set 6-2

22:00 , Karl Matchett

Eight winners from Sabalenka, vs three for Gauff. The Belarusian is being far more aggressive and powerful and thus making more errors, but is also way more in control and pushing for the points at every opportunity.

*Gauff 2-6 Sabalenka

21:58 , Karl Matchett

Two set points for Sabalenka after a neat little rally and volley into space.

But Gauff clips the net and the No.2 seed can’t react quickly enough to get it over, losing her first set point.

A pause to focus and Sabalenka sends another couple of rockets over the net and duly claims the set.

Gauff 2-5 Sabalenka*

21:56 , Karl Matchett

The American in trouble now in this first set as she’s broken again and Sabalenka will have the chance to go a set up if she holds her own serve.

*Gauff 2-4 Sabalenka

21:50 , Karl Matchett

Time for the No.6 seed to try and produce another break, then.

Sabalenka forces her one way and then the other - but the third attempt back across court is another unforced error and straight into the net. She’s furious with herself.

Gauff sends one wide, Sabalenka sends another long - they are gifting each other points at times and the American has another break back opportunity. This time Sabalenka’s cross-court shots are on point, though, right into the corner to fire herself back to deuce.

A fine rally ends in another long strike from Sabalenka - after the crowd bayed for another, earlier one to be called out - but then it’s an ace at 116mph.

Finally Sabalenka manages to get enough movement in her shots to send Gauff wide and volley in a winner, then clining on to save serve and go 4-2 ahead. Breathless!

Gauff 2-3 Sabalenka*

21:40 , Karl Matchett

Suddenly Gauff looks composed and Sabalenka frustrated. A hit of the racquet as she walks off betrays as much, as does the scowl as she loses a point in the next game.

Gauff with five unforced errors - double that for her opponent as we hit 30-30 in the next game.

Lots of break points in these early stages and Sabalenka has another, but can’t control a return and Gauff smashes it away for deuce.

The best rally of the match then ensues as twice both players could reasonably think they were on the verge of winnng it - before Sabalenka inexplicably volleys a routine shot into the net.

But Gauff can’t make the most of it and another break - the third of this first set - duly rolls along.

*Gauff 2-2 Sabalenka

21:34 , Karl Matchett

Another double fault from Sabalenka gives Gauff space, but another phenomenal rocket into the corner reduces the gap.

Then, incredibly, it’s a third double fault already and the American has two break points...and the break is overcome as Sabalenka misses a forehand and Gauff levels it at 2-2.

Gauff 1-2 Sabalenka*

21:30 , Karl Matchett

Maybe we’re seeing Coco get into her groove now, playing through those early nerves. The cheers as she lands two quick points off better serves are music to her ears no doubt.

A fine whipped forehand down the line is her best point of the early knockings of this match and gives her a 40-15 lead, with Sabalenka then smacking one into the net for 2-1.

Cheers around Arthur Ashe Stadium as Gauff gets off the mark, but she’s still a break down.

*Gauff 0-2 Sabalenka

21:27 , Karl Matchett

Sabalenka roars through her own service game to go 40-0 up but then there’s a double fault.

A quick dry-off with the towel to regain composure and she holds her break with the next point.

Gauff 0-1 Sabalenka*

21:23 , Karl Matchett

A few early nerves perhaps from the American as Gauff’s service isn’t too sharp and Sabalenka rattles back for the first point - but then it’s huge cheers from the home crowd as the local wins the second.

There’s a slightly wild swing and a miss for 15-30 before Sabalenka overheats her forehand - but a first break point situation quickly arises. The Belarusian has the chance to put it away, too, but that speed across the ground from Gauff is on show to produce a lob and save the point.

But there’s no stopping the new world No.1: she powers two shots past Gauff and takes the break, and the lead.

US Open women’s final - latest updates

21:18 , Karl Matchett

Here we go! Gauff won the toss and serves first.

US Open women’s final - latest updates

21:10 , Karl Matchett

The pair speak ahead of their entrance to the court and here they come to wild applause!

Coco Gauff:

“My mentality, I’ve been fighting for every point and I will do today.

“I have a good game, I’m able to put power back and I’ll give my best out there today.”

Sabalenka:

“I’m really proud of the hard work I’ve done. The last three years have been crazy but I’m happy I was able to show my best tennis.

“I’m ready for a lot of long rallies!”

US Open women’s final - latest updates

21:05 , Karl Matchett

We’re at Arthur Ashe Stadium for this final, of course - over half a century since he triumphed in the US Open.

US Open women’s final - latest updates

21:02 , Karl Matchett

We should be about ten minutes away from the finalists getting out on the court.

Warm-up schedules are done and both Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be with us soon.

Final tune-ups complete ✅



US Open women’s final - latest updates

20:56 , Karl Matchett

Route to the final:

Aryna Sabalenka

1R vs M. Zanevska 6-3 6-2

2R vs J. Burrage 6-3 6-2

3R vs C. Burel 6-1 6-1

RO16 vs D. Kasatkina 6-1 6-3

QF vs Q. Zheng 6-1 6-4

SF vs M. Keys 0-6 7-6 7-6

US Open women’s final - latest updates

20:53 , Karl Matchett

Route to the final:

Coco Gauff

1R vs L. Siegemund 3-6 6-2 6-4

2R vs. M. Andreeva 6-3 6-2

3R vs. E. Mertens 3-6 6-3 6-0

RO16 vs C. Wozniacki 6-3 3-6 6-1

QF vs J. Ostapenko 6-0 6-2

SF vs K. Muchova 6-4 7-5

US Open women’s final - latest updates

20:48 , Karl Matchett

As for Aryna Sabalenka, her comeback victory after a dreadful start in the semi-finals has her confident, though she knows she’s up against it in more ways than one in the final.

“I’m really happy that after that reaction I was able to stay focused and I was able to stay focused because... it could be the other way around,” she said.

“Being in the final at the US Open for the first time, it really means a lot to me.

“[Gauff’s] an unbelievable top player. She’s playing really incredible tennis here.

“Yeah, the crowd will be really supporting her a lot. It’s something I’m expecting. This is nothing crazy.

“I’ll just go there and just do everything I can. I’ll be there. I’ll be fighting for every point. I’ll do my best.”

US Open women’s final - latest updates

20:42 , Karl Matchett

Coco Gauff feels that she’s now ready to become a grand slam champion, after a near miss and previous frustrations.

“I really believe that now I have the maturity and ability to do it,” she said.

“I grew up watching this tournament so much, so it means a lot to be in the final.

“A lot to celebrate, but you know the job is not done so hopefully [the fans] can back me on Saturday.

“After Wimbledon, I wasn’t expecting to do well, honestly. Regardless of what happens [in the final], I’m really proud of how I have been handling the last few weeks.”

US Open women’s final - latest updates

20:35 , Karl Matchett

Naomi Osaka is intending to play “way more tournaments” on her return to tennis following the birth of her daughter.

The four-time grand slam champion, who has not played a competitive match since last September, announced her pregnancy in January and gave birth to baby Shai in July.

Osaka, who has two US Open and two Australian Open titles to her name, had played an increasingly sparse schedule before her maternity leave, stepping away from the court several times to prioritise her mental health.

But time away has reinvigorated her love for the sport and, speaking to ESPN, Osaka said of her plans for next season: “It’s definitely way more tournaments than I used to play. So I think some people will be happy with that.”

Naomi Osaka plans to play ‘way more tournaments’ when she returns to tennis

US Open women’s final - latest updates

20:25 , Karl Matchett

Britain’s Joe Salisbury made US Open history alongside American partner Rajeev Ram with victory in the men’s doubles final.

Salisbury, 31, and 39-year-old Ram became the first team to win the Flushing Meadows title three years in a row in the Open era by beating India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia 2-6 6-3 6-4.

It was a fourth grand slam crown for the duo and denied Bopanna a first major title at the age of 43.

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram win third straight men’s doubles crown at US Open

US Open women’s final - latest updates

20:15 , Karl Matchett

Daniil Medvedev tore up the US Open script by knocking out defending champion and world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final.

The 27-year-old Russian, the Flushing Meadows champion in 2021, will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far – in Sunday’s final after a shock 7-6 (3) 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory.

The smart money this fortnight had been on another Djokovic-Alcaraz final, a repeat of the Wimbledon epic which the Spaniard won and another chapter in a burgeoning rivalry.

But Medvedev, the world number three, had other ideas and, coming from behind a near flawless serve, looked like he was back to being the player who swept to glory two years ago.

Daniil Medvedev upsets Carlos Alcaraz to set up rematch of 2021 US Open final

US Open women’s final - latest updates

20:05 , Karl Matchett

Experience put paid to youthful exuberance as Novak Djokovic ended Ben Shelton’s American dream at the US Open.

Djokovic, 36, halted big-serving 20-year-old Shelton’s breakthrough run in the semi-finals with a 6-3 6-2 7-6 (4) victory.

It was a defeat which will prolong America’s wait for a first home men’s champion since Andy Roddick in 2003 for at least another year.

The gulf in big-occasion nous was apparent from the start, with Djokovic playing in his 100th US Open match and Shelton his seventh.

Shelton was the youngest American man to reach the semi-finals since Michael Chang in 1992, Djokovic the oldest since Jimmy Connors a year earlier.

Novak Djokovic through to US Open final after knocking out home hope Ben Shelton

US Open women’s final - latest updates

19:55 , Karl Matchett

When Coco Gauff lost to Sofia Kenin in the first round at Wimbledon just over two months ago, the 19-year-old admitted it was time to go back to the drawing board.

Whatever she did, it worked. The American idol has won 17 of her last 18 matches since that surprise day-one defeat, picking up titles in Washington and Cincinnati, and on Saturday she will face Aryna Sabalenka in her first US Open final.

“Right now, I’m very frustrated and disappointed,” Gauff said in SW19. “It makes me want to work even harder.

“I feel like I’ve been working hard but clearly it’s not enough. I have to go back to the drawing board and see where I need to improve.”

Since then Gauff has linked up with American coach Brad Gilbert, tidied up her susceptible forehand and zipped through the field at Flushing Meadows.

Coco Gauff can’t believe brilliant turnaround with US Open glory now beckoning

US Open women’s final - latest updates

19:45 , Karl Matchett

Coco Gauff became the first American teenager since Serena Williams to reach a US Open final and the timing of her home breakthrough could not have been scripted better.

Williams’ diamond-encrusted and star-studded departure from tennis at Flushing Meadows last year showcased the impact she has had on the sport over 25 years.

But it also left a big hole, particular for tennis in the US, where a dearth of male success over the same period has seen its profile wane.

Now 12 months later, here is Gauff, taking over the baton in seamless fashion and poised to become one of the world’s biggest sporting stars.

Coco Gauff’s breakthrough at US Open could not have been scripted better

US Open women’s final - latest updates

19:35 , Karl Matchett

American Coco Gauff said she held no animosity toward the protesters who interrupted her U.S. Open semi-final match against Karolina Muchova on Thursday, though she did think their timing could have been a lot better.

The sixth seed beat Czech Muchova 6-4 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the championship match at Flushing Meadows for the first time and continue her terrific season.

After winning the first set and taking the opening game of the second, the match was halted when four protesters began shouting from the stands.

Three were escorted out of the venue without further incident but a fourth “affixed their bare feet to the floor” of the stadium, the USTA said.

“It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it,” Gauff said. “Obviously I don’t want it to happen when I’m winning up 6-4 1-0, and I wanted the momentum to keep going.

“But hey, if that’s what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can’t really get upset at it.”

Coco Gauff backs US Open activists after protest halted her semi-final

What time is the US Open women’s final and how can I watch it?

16:57 , Karl Matchett

The end of two weeks of intense action at the US Open draws near, but first the grand prizes have to be earned and handed out - with the women’s singles final coming up on Saturday night.

American teenager Coco Gauff has made good on her enormous potential and impressive form by surging into her second-ever grand slam final and her first on home soil, following an appearance at the 2022 French Open final.

On that occasion she was outclassed by Iga Swiatek but the No1 seed fell at the last-16 hurdle here, with Gauff knocking out the woman who beat the Pole - Jelena Ostapenko - in the very next round. After that only Karolina Muchova stood between Gauff and the final, with the American triumphing in straight sets after a delay due to a protest on the court.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is looking to win her second grand slam of the year, having won in Australia already. The 25-year-old has a fantastic recent grand slam record, reaching the semis at Wimbledon and the French Open this year too. Daria Kasatkina, Qinwen Zheng and Madison Keys have all fallen to Sabalenka in the past week, the semi against the latter showing her resilience as she bounced back from losing the first set to love to win 2-1 after successive tiebreaker triumphs.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the US Open women's singles final.

What time is the US Open women’s final and how can I watch it?