US Open draw – LIVE: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Andy Murray learn 2020 tournament opponents

The draw for the 2020 US Open takes place today, as Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and more learn their potential paths to the respective finals of the men’s and women’s competitions.

Defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal will not compete after disclosing his concerns about coronavirus, with Nick Kyrgios following suit, while Roger Federer is out injured.

In the women’s draw, last year’s victor Bianca Andreescu misses out through injury, and fellow Grand Slam winners Simona Halep and world No1 Ashleigh Barty will also not play at the behind-closed-doors event. Follow live updates from the draw ceremony ahead of the New York major, which begins on Sunday:

