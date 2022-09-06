US Open Day 9: Casper Ruud takes down Matteo Berrettini in straight sets

Welcome to Day 9 of the US Open! The four matches on Tuesday feature seven seeded players and just one unseeded player, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. She knocked off the great Serena Williams last week, and will now face the fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur to earn a spot in the semifinals.

You can find out what happened yesterday in our Day 8 roundup. To see what happens on Day 9, read on.

Casper Ruud advances to semifinal in straight sets

A late rally wasn't enough to save Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinal. Casper Ruud defeated Berrettini in straight sets (6-1, 6-4, 7-6) to advance to the semifinal of the 2022 US Open.

At the beginning, it looked like this match would be a quickie. Ruud bested Berrettini 6-1 in under 30 minutes, something that's been uncommon in this tournament so far. In the second set, Berrettini came alive, finally matching Ruud's energy. Down 5-1, he battled back to 5-4 before Ruud captured his sixth game to win the set.

There was excellent shot-making on both sides of the net. Ruud covered an unreal amount of ground in this volley, returning a runaway drop shot from between his legs to keep the point alive.

Casper Ruud compiling the highlights early in Ashe!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/2gJjRKOMMu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2022

Berrettini found his stroke as well, coming to the net more often to get the ball past Ruud.

Matteo Berrettini is battling back in the second set! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/KWorBk5rRS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2022

In the third set, Berrettini went up 2-0, then battled with Ruud in a protracted game to go up 3-0. He continued to go to the net, taking advantage of Ruud's positioning to make him rush. Ruud managed to take a few games off Berrettini, but it looked like this would go to a fourth set. At the end of seven games, Berrettini led 5-2.

Ruud rallied with his back against the wall. He took three straight games of Berrettini to tie things up. He carried that momentum the rest of the set, eventually winning the tiebreak to take the match.

The win pushes Ruud into the semifinal at the US Open for the first time in his career. His next match will come Friday. Ruud will face the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov, who play Tuesday evening.

This story will be updated.