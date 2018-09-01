US Open Day 6 - three matches to watch

New York (AFP) - Three matches to watch on Saturday, the sixth day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):

Nick Kyrgios (AUS x30) v Roger Federer (SUI x2)

World number two Federer will look to continue his bid for a sixth US Open title -- and his first since 2008 -- when he takes on talented Aussie Kyrgios, who arrives at the third-round encounter again trailing clouds of controversy.

Federer was blunt in his criticism of umpire Mohamed Lahyani's impromptu pep-talk to Kyrgios during a second-round win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a match that Kyrgios appeared poised to let slip away.

Kyrgios has the distinction of beating Federer in his first meeting with the Swiss great, a 2015 encounter in Madrid. Federer won both of their next meetings -- but all have gone the distance.

Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has won 12 of 13 meetings with France's Gasquet -- Gasquet's only victory coming back at the ATP Tour Championships in 2007.

Djokovic, whose 13th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon marked his re-emergence after a lengthy spell of injury and poor results, is seeking a third US Open title after triumphs in 2011 and 2015. Perhaps a win over Gasquet could prove prophetic. The Frenchman lost in the third round to eventual champions Roger Federer at the Australian Open and Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x29) v Angelique Kerber (GER x4)

Kerber, ranked fourth in the world after winning Wimbledon, will need to raise her game as she continues her quest for a second US Open title against former Australian Open finalist Cibulkova.

Kerber can't afford the kind of slip she had against Johanna Larsson in the second round, when she squandered two match points and the Swede won four straight games to force a third set before Kerber finally put her away.

Story Continues

Kerber has won her last two against Cibulkova, at Sydney and Eastbourne this year, taking her record over the Slovak to 7-5.