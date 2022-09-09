US Open Day 12: Casper Ruud beats Karen Khachanov to reach finals

The US Open final will be set after Friday night.

Casper Ruud and Karen Khachanov squared off in the first men’s semifinal of the day on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the 12th day of the US Open in New York. Then Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, after his marathon match to reach the semifinals, will take on American Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe is the first American man to reach the semifinals since 2006. If he’s able to win the tournament, he’d be the first American to do so in 19 years.

Keep up with all of the action on Friday at the US Open:

Casper Ruud headed to US Open final

Casper Ruud is headed back to a Grand Slam final.

Ruud beat Karen Khachanov in his semifinal match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday afternoon 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to officially earn his spot in the US Open finals.

Casper Ruud completes the road to the #USOpen final.



See you Sunday, @CasperRuud98.

The Norwegian, who fell in the French Open finals to Rafael Nadal earlier this year, has nine titles to his name and three already this season. He has yet to win a major.

If he wins on Sunday, or Alcaraz loses on Friday, Ruud will become the top ranked player in the world.

"After Rolland Garros, I was of course extremely happy but at the same time humble enough to think that could be my only final in a Grand Slam in my career. It doesn't come easy," Ruud said on the court. "Here I'm back again a couple months later, so it feels beyond words to describe."

Though Ruud jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first set, Khachanov rallied right back and forced a tiebreak in what ended up being a battle nearly the whole way through. It ended on a wild 55-shot rally, too, which marked the second-longest ever recorded.

Just your basic 55-shot rally to clinch the first set.

Ruud was clearly in a groove after that win. He opened up the second set on a huge 5-1 run before taking the 2-1 win, putting him just a set away from his second Grand Slam final of the year.

Khachanov, however, wasn’t done. He alternated games throughout the third set until he finally mounted a 6-5 lead and then broke Ruud’s serve to win his first set of the game.

It wasn’t until Ruud broke out a huge point in the fourth set that he was finally able to pull away from Khachanov once again.

Point of the match! 🔥



And @CasperRuud98 gets a break in the fourth set as a result.

That gave him a 2-1 lead, which quickly turned into a 4-1 lead before he closed out the match 6-2 — officially sending him to the finals.

