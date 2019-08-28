U.S. Open: Cocomania has arrived in New York City

Coco Gauff in action against Anastasia Potapova of Russia at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Cocomania has made it across the Atlantic.

Launched from Wimbledon a month ago, fueled by media hype, the need of women’s tennis for a fresh new face and most of all, by the magnetism of a 15-year-old with the poise of an athlete twice her age, the phenomenon that is Coco Gauff touched down safely Tuesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing.

But it was a rocky flight, turbulent, anything but short and never easy. Anastasia Potapova, an 18-year-old who could match her for stamina and at times overmatch her for power, was no 39-year-old Venus Williams and Flushing Meadows is not the All-England Club.

It is a raucous place, New York to the bone, and from the first time Gauff -- Atlanta-born and Delray Beach, Florida-bred -- stepped onto its court, before 14,000 seats -- only about half of which were occupied -- it was clear that the city wanted badly to adopt her as one of its own.

Before the first serve was launched, the exhortations began:

“Come on, Coco!’’

“Let’s go, girl!’’

“Atlanta’s in the house!’’

It was clear that anything but a Gauff victory would be not only a disappointment, but a heartbreak. It is the kind of pressure you can’t imagine laying on any 15-year-old, and for the first hour of the match, it showed.

Gauff hit Potapova’s first serve into the net. She sailed the next one wide. She was down 40-love before winning a point. And 38 minutes after the match started, she was down a set and Armstrong was sounding a lot like its neighbor, Citi Field, when the Mets bullpen enters a game.

Quiet, with a side order of muttering.

But slowly and steadily, the 5-10 Gauff found her sea legs. Facing an opponent who whacked her forehand with primal scream intensity, she shifted from trading haymakers to a finesse game that kept Potapova on her heels.

And as Gauff came on, Potapova visibly weakened. By the time Gauff battled back to win the second set, Potapova, from Saratov, Russia, was showing her first signs of frustration. And when Gauff went up 4-1 in the third set and victory was in sight, Potapova needed a medical timeout to have a trainer massage her right shoulder and forearm.

Sitting on her bench with her head down while Gauff bounced exuberantly on her side of the court, Potapova looked like nothing so much as a fighter who was strongly considering not coming out of the corner for the next round.

But rise she did, and ten minutes later, it was over.

As one final Protopova forehand sailed long, the crowd erupted as Gauff pumped both fists and looked toward her parents in a front-row seat. The 15-year-old who had electrified Wimbledon by wiping out Williams in her main court debut, making a run into the fourth round of her first Grand Slam tournament, justified that hysteria by outlasting Potapova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The match had taken a tense two hours and one minute, but you’d never know it by Gauff’s demeanor.

Asked how she had been able to maintain her composure when everyone, it seemed, in Armstrong was losing theirs, Gauff said, “Honestly, I think it was because of the crowd. I could always hear someone supporting me and I’m really grateful for that. The crowd here is amazing.’’

But the crowd had only a peripheral effect; this victory was Gauff’s and Gauff’s alone. She heads into a second-round match against Timea Babos of Hungary on Thursday and if she gets past that, a showdown with Naomi Osaka, the defending Open champ who beat Serena Williams last year, on Saturday.

“She’s amazing,’’ Gauff said. “Hopefully I can get to her level.’’

The history of women’s tennis is littered with tales of teenaged girls who were eaten up by the demands of the game, from Jennifer Capriati, who made it to the semifinals of the French Open as a 14-year-old only to fall into a spiral of petty crime and drug abuse; Tracy Austin, who beat Billie Jean King at Wimbledon as a 16-year-old only to fall victim to a cascade of injuries; and Mary Pierce, pushed so hard as a 17-year-old she had to get a restraining order against her own domineering father.

So far, Gauff has seemed immune to such pitfalls. She is coached by her father, Corey, for whom she is named (given name: Cori), a former college basketball player, and her mother, Candi, was a track-and-field athlete at Florida State. Both have abandoned careers to support their daughter in her pursuit, and it’s way too early to tell what the ultimate outcome will be.

Coco Gauff celebrates her victory over Anastasia Potapova of Russia in the first round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

But Gauff seems able to keep a healthy perspective between the public Coco and the private. After Wimbledon, she took the opportunity to decompress with members of her extended family in Winston-Salem, N.C. “Family is such an important part of my life,’’ she said.

In a lot of ways, Gauff is a typical 15-year-old, concerned about how many likes and DMs she gets on social media -- she has 137,000 Twitter followers and another 400,000 on Instagram, numbers that blew up after her Wimbledon run -- and likes to chow down on cheeseburgers at her dad’s sports bar in Delray.

“They make some good wings, too,’’ she said. “It’s not the healthiest food so I can’t eat there too often.’’

And like many 15-year-olds, she enjoys occasionally sticking the needle into her dad’s ego. “My grandfather [a former minor league baseball player] is not the type to talk about his glory days,” she said. “The opposite of my dad.”

In other ways, she’s like few 15-year-olds you’ve ever known. While Potapova was slowly unraveling Tuesday night, Gauff sat stoically, almost preternaturally calm, during each break, staring straight ahead, her face betraying no sign of tension or fatigue. And on the changeover after her nearly disastrous first set, she motioned to her family’s box with a gesture that seemed to say, “Calm down.” In reality, what she meant was exactly the opposite.

“I was actually telling them to get hyped up more,’’ she said. “I was nervous and I needed some more positive energy.”

It is the same kind of energy Gauff hopes she can impart to her newly-acquired legion of young fans, the way she was inspired to become a tennis pro by watching Venus and Serena Williams as a seven-year-old.

“The platform that I’ve been blessed with is unique,’’ she said. “The amount of people and especially kids who come up to me saying I inspire them is incredible. Just knowing that I might inspire another kid to pick up a racket or go through something they’re facing at school is better than any match I could ever win.”

The good ship Coco is on the ground this week in Flushing. How long it will stick around, no one knows. But as long as it’s here it promises to be a most enjoyable ride.

