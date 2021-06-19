US Open: When Will the Clock Strike Midnight?

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Richard Bland, yes, Richard Bland will head into the weekend of the U.S. Open holding the co-lead alongside Russell Henley. Trying to follow in the footsteps of 51-year-old Phil Mickelson, the 48-year-old journeyman, and recent winner on the European Tour, has quickly become the story of the championship. And how fitting it would it be for Bland to battle down the stretch come the back-nine on Sunday, just as then 46-year-old Rocco Mediate did a mere 13 years ago at this very venue.

After opening with a 1-under 70, Bland began his second-round making birdies on two of his first four holes. He added two more birdies sandwiched between bogeys on the difficult par-4 15th and the gettable par-5 18th. Turning in 2-under 34, Bland tacked on three more birdies, getting to 6-under for the championship. A bogey on the par-3 8th and a finishing par gave Bland a round of 4-under 67 putting him in the driver’s seat with 36-holes to play.

However, as with every Cinderella story, there are a number of other suitors also pursuing the coveted glass slipper. Major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson both present a serious threat to the Englishman, sitting at 4-under and 3-under respectively. Just a bit further down the leaderboard, there is a trio of names who sit under par, each having the potential to turn Bland’s carriage back into a pumpkin.

Matthew Wolff, coming off a two-month hiatus, sits just one behind Bland and will look to improve on his runner-up finish from just a year ago at Winged Foot. There’s the hometown kid, Xander Schauffele, who will attempt to shed the “can’t close” moniker on the very course he played high school golf on. Finally, there’s Jon Rahm, the pre-tournament favorite trying to capture his first major championship on the same course where his first PGA Tour victory came.

Once you get past the 12 players who are under par, you don’t have to go far to find even more contenders. At even-par and within arm’s reach, four major champions wait in the shallows, ready to pounce once the leaders falter. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa all sit at that number and will look for solid third-rounds in order to be even closer come Sunday.

Updated Odds to Win (via PointsBet Sportsbook):

+400: Jon Rahm

+650: Xander Schauffele

+800: Louis Oosthuizen

+1200: Matthew Wolff, Russell Henley

+1800: Brooks Koepka

+2000: Bryson DeChambeau

+2200: Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa

+2500: Justin Thomas

+3300: Richard Bland

+3500: Scottie Scheffler

+4000: Kevin Streelman

+4500: Rory McIlroy

Round 3 Plays (Odds via PointsBet):

Daniel Berger (+8000 to win):

There is simply too much U.S. Open golf remaining to attack the top of the board. Instead, I'll go a bit deeper with the hopes of a potential weekend run from a proven PGA Tour winner.

Once you move past those players who sit at even-par, most attention will be drawn to McIlroy. However, I will forgo the 2011 U.S. Open champion in lieu of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victor. Currently at 1-over, Berger has been able to take advantage of his strong iron-play through the first two rounds.

The rest of his game has been rather flat statistically speaking, measuring just positive off-the-tee and on the greens and slightly negative around-the-greens. If he can keep his short-game in check, Berger should be able to improve on his putting and off-the-tee play. That combined with taking advantage of the six-remaining par-5' is Berger’s path to the top of the leaderboard.

Sitting in a tie for 21st, Berger is only six-strokes behind the leaders, but more importantly only five-strokes behind Oosthuizen and Wolff. I mean no disrespect to the likes of Bland and Henley, but I have a hard time envisioning either of them being able to sustain their levels of play over the next 36-holes. With this in mind, Berger is one-stroke closer to the top with plenty of golf to go.

