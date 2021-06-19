U.S. Open: Brian Harman four-putts from five feet

TORREY PINES, Calif. — For a professional golfer, missing a putt from five feet is wrenching. Missing three? Devastating.

Brian Harman was rolling through the third round of the U.S. Open. At -1 on the week, he'd already reached the top 10. Then came the par-4 6th, and catastrophe:

Brian Harman just four-putted from here. pic.twitter.com/lbEhRUmAbN — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 19, 2021

Harman had just over five feet to go for another birdie that would have put him just three strokes off the lead. But what happened next was the stuff of nightmares:

Brian Harman is my new golf spirit animal... anyone who 4-putts from 6 feet is a legend...#USOpen #GolfisHard pic.twitter.com/jYVprL167b — Michael Low (@themichaellow) June 19, 2021

The triple-bogey 7 would drop Harman from a tie for 10th to a tie for 29th at +2. His top-10 probability dropped from 34 percent to 11 percent. Not great. At least he has another 30 holes to help make up for the woes at the 6th.

Brian Harman fared a lot better with the driver than the putter. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

