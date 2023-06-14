U.S. Open betting, odds: Can Brooks Koepka or another golfer from the LIV Tour win?

Koepka is looking for his third U.S. Open title and won the PGA Championship in May

If you’re confident in the chances of Brooks Koepka or another player from the LIV Tour winning the U.S. Open, there’s a prop bet to jump on at BetMGM.

A LIV Tour player to win the tournament at Los Angeles Country Club is at +450. Koepka, a two-time U.S. Open winner, is the top favorite from the LIV Tour at +1100 while defending British Open winner Cam Smith is at +2800 and Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are both at +4000.

A third U.S. Open title for Koepka or a win for a player who left the PGA Tour a year ago would be seen as another blow for a PGA Tour still struggling to explain its recent agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The news that the PIF would become an investor in the PGA Tour shocked the sports world and has left PGA Tour pros struggling to understand the details of the deal themselves.

Koepka won the PGA Championship in May after he finished second to Jon Rahm at the Masters. LACC looks like a prime opportunity for Koepka to get another major win as he looks like a far different golfer than he was a season ago when he made the move to the LIV Tour. If you think he’ll be in the final group in Sunday’s final round, you can bet Koepka as one of the last two golfers to tee off at +500.

Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to be in the final group at +333 while Rahm is at +450 and Rory McIlroy is at +500 along with Koepka.

If you think the winner will come from Sunday’s final group, those odds are at -225. If you like the chances of a bunched leaderboard and a player who tees off earlier to win the tournament, those odds are an interesting +175.

Here are a few more prop bets available ahead of Thursday’s first round. Since the tournament is on the West Coast, tee times are starting later for television purposes (and for more time for you to make your bets). Coverage of the first round begins at 9:40 a.m. ET on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy to all make the cut (-200)

McIlroy’s struggle with his wedges would give us pause on this bet. It’ll be a shock if either Rahm or Scheffler miss the cut.

There will be an albatross (+1200)

We’re not sure we’d take this bet. While there are plenty of holes at LACC’s North Course that can be considered birdie holes, the par 5s look intimidating. Especially without hitting the fairway. The par 4 sixth hole could also produce an albatross, but it would also take a one-in-a-million tee shot.

A hole-in-one in the first round (+350)

The odds are the same for each of the first two rounds while they increase to +750 for each of the two final rounds. LACC has two extremely long par 3s.

Sam Burns to miss the cut (+150)

When Burns is on, he’s one of the better young golfers on tour. But he’s missed the cut in three of his last five tournaments and has just three top-10 finishes all season.