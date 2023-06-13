U.S. Open betting: Is Mito Pereira worth a play in the top-20 market?

Mito Pereira has been rounding into form as the U.S. Open approaches. (Photo by LIV Golf via AP)

Los Angeles Country Club plays host to the U.S. Open starting Thursday. With no prior course history for the major, I turned to YouTube for aerial views. Expect plenty of undulation, thick rough, narrow fairways and small bentgrass greens. LACC is looking to be a precision course, so I’m targeting a complete player. Here is one player to wager in the top-20 market.

Mito Pereira

Top 30 +140

Top 20 +250

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Top 10 +600

Top 5 +1400

To win +8000

The Chilean is part of LIV Golf. Prior to leaving the PGA Tour, he was one of my frequently wagered players through the first half of 2022, missing only three cuts during that time with 10 top-30 finishes. Pereira was one of the best ball strikers on tour at the time, struggling only with his short game and losing strokes frequently with his putter. He then had four straight missed cuts and jetted off to LIV. His ball striking is now back in form.

In the Masters and PGA Championship this year, Pereira gained eight and 10 strokes, respectively, between his drives and irons, second best behind Scottie Scheffler. His problem appears to be holding as he lost three strokes putting for a T18 finish in the PGA Championship.

What we can predict about Los Angeles Country Club is the greens will be marble fast. This could help even out the playing field for those who putt well on bentgrass greens. Even though bentgrass is not Pereira’s best putting surface, he’s been OK, and +140 for a top 30 is the play, although 2.5-to-1 for a top 20 is a valid risk. He’s solid with the long shots. At the PGA Championship on the par 5s, Pereira shot better than 65% of his competitors. He has distance and precision. Both will come in handy at Los Angeles Country Club.