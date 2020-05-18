U.S. Open to move forward in New York without fans, qualifying

The USGA announced plans on Monday to carry on with the U.S. Open this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will go on without fans in attendance or its traditional sectional qualifying. The USGA will instead create exemptions, which are still being finalized.

The event is scheduled to take place starting Sept. 17 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

New York is the state hardest hit by coronavirus pandemic with more than 347,000 of the nation’s confirmed 1.48 million cases and 28,000 of the nearly 90,000 deaths recorded in the U.S. as of Monday. Mamaroneck is around 22 miles outside New York City.

The U.S. Open was originally slated for its traditional summer slot from June 18-21 before golf shut down amid the pandemic.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to take place at Winged Foot in September. (The PGA of America/Getty Images).

Golf’s gradual return

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson won a charity skins match on Sunday in the first U.S. televised golf event since The Players Championship was canceled in March.

The PGA Tour is scheduled to resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas, on June 11, also without fans.

Where the majors stand amid pandemic

The Masters has been rescheduled from its planned April date to start on Nov. 9 in Augusta, Georgia. The PGA Championship will reportedly take place at San Francisco’s Harding Park starting Aug. 6 after being pushed back from its planned May start.

The British Open has been canceled.

