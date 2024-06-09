US OPEN '24: A trivia quiz covering more than century of U.S. Open golf

FILE - U.S. Open winner Michael Campbell, right, of New Zealand, poses with Tiger Woods after the 105th US Open Championship at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 course in Pinehurst, N.C., Sunday, June 19, 2005. The U.S. Open returns to Pinehurst for a fourth time. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

How well do you know the U.S. Open? Try this quiz (answers at the bottom):

1. Where was the first U.S. Open played?

a.) Pinehurst No. 2

b.) Newport

c.) Shinnecock Hills

2. Who is the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Gary Player

c.) Jack Nicklaus

3. Who won the longest U.S. Open playoff?

a.) Billy Burke

b.) Billy Casper

c.) Ernie Els

4. Who has the most majors without ever having won the U.S. Open?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Harry Vardon

c.) Sam Snead

5. Who was the last U.S. Open champion who had to go through sectional qualifying?

a.) Michael Campbell

b.) Lucas Glover

c.) Wyndham Clark

6. Who recorded the highest score on a single hole in the U.S. Open

a.) John Daly on No. 18 at Pebble Beach.

b.) John Daly on No. 8 at Pinehurst No. 2.

c.) Ray Ainsley on No. 16 at Cherry Hills.

7. Who was the first player to have all four rounds in the 60s to win the U.S. Open?

a.) Tony Jacklin

b.) Lee Trevino

c.) Hale Irwin

8. Who was the last U.S. Open champion to never break par in any of the four rounds?

a.) Geoff Ogilvy

b.) Orville Moody

c.) Corey Pavin

9. Who was the last player to win the U.S. Open on the same course twice?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Willie Anderson

10. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record in the U.S Open?

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Rory McIlroy

11. Name the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s at the U.S. Open without winning.

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) Ernie Els

c. Justin Thomas

12. Who is the oldest U.S. Open champion

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Jack Fleck

c.) Hale Irwin

13. In the three times Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open, he broke par only once in the final round. Name the course.

a.) Torrey Pines

b.) Bethpage Black

c.) Pebble Beach

14. Name the only player to lose three U.S. Opens in a playoff?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Arnold Palmer

15. Name the youngest U.S. Open champion

a.) Gene Sarazen

b.) Rory McIlroy

c.) John McDermott

16. Phil Mickelson held the 54-hole lead only once in his six runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open. Where was it?

a.) Winged Foot

b.) Merion

c.) Shinnecock Hills

17. Who was the only player under par after 72 holes in three straight U.S. Opens?

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Scott Simpson

c.) Curtis Strange

18. Why was the inaugural U.S. Open in 1895 at Newport Country Club postponed one month until October?

a.) The America’s Cup

b.) A turf disease killed all the greens on the back nine

c.) The Harvard-Yale football game

ANSWERS

1. b

2. b

3. a

4. c

5. b

6. c

7. b

8. a

9. a

10. c

11. a

12. c

13. c

14. c

15. c

16. b

17. c

18. a

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf