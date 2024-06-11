US Open 2024 first round tee times

Rory McIlroy will tee off with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele - AP/Sue Ogrocki

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy will play the first two rounds of the 124th US Open together.

The world’s top three players will tee off at 1314 local time (1814 BST) on Thursday in the year’s third major championship at Pinehurst.

Scheffler won his second Masters title in three years at Augusta National in April and claimed his fifth victory of the season in the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, while Schauffele won his maiden major in the US PGA last month.

McIlroy’s last major victory came in the 2014 US PGA, which was then staged in August.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the title at Brookline in 2022, has been drawn with 15-time major winner Tiger Woods and American Will Zalatoris, with the trio getting under way at 0729 local time (1229 BST) on Thursday.

Woods made a record 24th consecutive cut in the Masters in April but then carded rounds of 82 and 77 to finish last. The 48-year-old also missed the cut in the US PGA in his only other competitive start in 2024.

Wyndham Clark will get the defence of his title under way at 1325 local time (1825 BST) alongside Open champion Brian Harman and Nick Dunlap, while Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre has the late/early split he was hoping for in order to be able to watch Scotland’s Euro 2024 clash with Germany on Friday.

MacIntyre, who won the RBC Canadian Open at the start of the month, will have Canadian duo Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes for company at 1303 local time (1803 BST) on Thursday and 0718 (1218) on Friday.

Starting at 1st hole

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

1145 Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

1156 Frederik Kjetterup (Den), Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (x)

1207 Omar Morales (Mex) (x), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis (Rsa)

1218 Corey Conners (Can), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1229 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1240 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

1251 Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin (Can), Phil Mickelson

1302 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1313 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1324 Nico Echavarria (Col), Robert Rock (Eng), Neal Shipley (x)

1335 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Stewart Hagestad (x), Mac Meissner

1346 Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (x), Jim Herman

1357 Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (x)

1730 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Brendan Valdes (x)

1741 Santiago De La Fuente (Mex) (x), Sam Bairstow (Eng), Eugenio Chacarra (Esp)

1752 Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1803 Jason Day (Aus), Harris English, Tom Kim (Kor)

1814 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1825 Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap

1836 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth

1847 Shane Lowry (Irl), Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1858 Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1909 Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Alex Noren (Swe)

1920 Thomas Detry (Bel), Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (x)

1931 Taisei Shimuzu (Jpn), Gunnar Broin (x), Maxwell Moldovan

1942 Sung Kang (Kor), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn), John Chin

Starting at 10th hole

1145 Rico Hoey (Phi), Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Matteo Manassero (Ita)

1156 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Seamus Power (Irl)

1207 S.H Kim (Kor), Justin Lower, Tim Widing (Swe)

1218 Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1229 Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tiger Woods

1240 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

1251 Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Dustin Johnson

1302 Justin Rose (Eng), Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

1313 Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox (Nzl), David Puig (Esp)

1324 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari (Ita)

1335 Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Cam Davis (Aus)

1346 Aaron Rai (Eng), Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

1357 Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell (Eng), Ashton McCulloch (Can) (x)

1730 Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest (Sco), Wells Williams (x)

1741 Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson (Can)

1752 Beau Hossler, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk

1803 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1814 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tom Hoge

1825 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Max Homa

1836 Sepp Straka (Aut), Peter Malnati, JT Poston

1847 Gordon Sargeant (x), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

1858 Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott (Aus)

1909 Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (x)

1920 Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (x)

1931 Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x), Brandon Wu

1942 Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.